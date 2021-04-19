A look at Heat’s long injury report for Monday’s game vs. Rockets. Adebayo among those out

The Miami Heat’s injury report for Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back is long.

On the NBA’s 1:30 p.m. injury report Monday, the Heat ruled out starting center Bam Adebayo (right knee soreness), reserve guard Tyler Herro (right foot soreness) and starting guard Victor Oladipo (right knee soreness) for its 8 p.m. game against the Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat also listed starting wing Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain), reserve guard Goran Dragic (back/knee recovery) and reserve forward Andre Iguodala (left hip soreness) as questionable.

The other player on Miami’s injury report is two-way contract guard Gabe Vincent, who is probable because of right knee soreness.

That’s a total of seven players on the Heat’s injury report for Monday. Each one of them, except for Vincent, is a consistent part of Miami’s rotation.

Adebayo will miss Monday’s contest after hitting his first NBA game-winning buzzer beater to lift the Heat to a two-point victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. It will mark the seventh game he has missed this season, as he also missed four straight games in March because of left knee tendinitis.

Herro will miss his 12th game of the season Monday. He finished Sunday’s win with nine points on 4-of-13 shooting and six assists in 25 minutes.

As for Oladipo, he’s unavailable for the sixth straight game on Monday. He remains out indefinitely because of right knee soreness, but the team has not yet ruled him out for the season.

The Heat is in the middle of a very busy stretch of its schedule. Monday marks Miami’s fifth game in seven days and the fifth of eight games in a 12-day span.

The Rockets ruled out D.J. Augustin, Sterling Brown, Dante Exum, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr. and David Nwaba for Monday’s matchup against the Heat.