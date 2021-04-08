Podcast: What we learned from the new-look Heat’s first week together and looking ahead

With just less than six weeks remaining in the regular season, the Miami Heat is working to incorporate newcomers and fine-tune its play on both ends of the court before the playoffs.

On this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson attempt to explain what happened to the Heat’s defense in Tuesday’s home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. And why did the Grizzlies generate so many open threes?

Chiang and Jackson also discussed each of the Heat’s newcomers — Trevor Ariza, Nemanja Bjelica and Victor Oladipo — and also offered their thoughts on where center Dewayne Dedmon could fit into Miami’s rotation after he signs.

Will guard Kendrick Nunn work his way back into the rotation? Where does the revamped Heat stand in the Eastern Conference hierarchy? Chiang and Jackson touched on those questions and more.

Listen to this week’s episode below. And please continue to subscribe, rate and review the podcast.