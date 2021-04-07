Examining Heat’s aggressive defense and how Grizzlies attacked it. What can be learned?

The Memphis Grizzlies, like most teams, knew what to expect from the Miami Heat’s defense.

“They get out and they pressure,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of the Heat in advance of their matchup on Tuesday night. “They rank No. 1 in paint defense. We have to be ready and willing to shoot from the three-point line. We know it’s going to be a challenge, but we just have to have the mentality of being aggressive and, from a game-plan standpoint, be a little more focused with getting the ball out quick and attacking from those angles.”

But unlike some teams, the Grizzlies actually executed on their game plan against the Heat’s aggressive and switch-heavy defense. Memphis shot 54.8 percent from the field and 17 of 41 (41.5 percent) on threes in its 124-112 win over Miami on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena.

“Bad rotations, lack of communication. That was about it,” center Bam Adebayo said of the Heat’s defensive struggles Tuesday, with an NBA Finals rematch against the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers set for Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena (7:30 p.m., TNT).

The Grizzlies, which have averaged an NBA-high 55.5 paint points per game this season, scored 50 paint points and shot an efficient 16 of 20 at the rim. That was somewhat surprising, considering the Heat has allowed an NBA-low 40.3 paint points per game this season.

But it was Memphis’ three-point shooting that really hurt Miami. The Grizzlies, which have averaged the fourth-fewest three-point makes this season at 10.8 per game, made 17 or more three-pointers in a game for just the fourth time this season.

It’s no secret that the key to having success against the Heat’s defense is to make threes. With Miami’ defensive scheme designed to close off driving lanes and limit opportunities around the rim, teams are usually left with shots from behind the three-point line.

Miami is limiting opponents to the sixth-fewest shot attempts per game from inside the restricted area (23.6) while also allowing teams to average the second-most three-point shot attempts per game (40.2) in the NBA this season.

An opponent that features a balanced attack of players who can put constant pressure on the rim paired with outside shooters is always going to present a challenge. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and center Jonas Valanciunas drew extra defenders throughout the game because of their ability to score around the basket, helping to generate open outside shots for Memphis’ shooters.

With the Heat’s aggressive defensive style often sending traps at Morant on the perimeter or an extra defender on Valanciunas’ post-ups, it created an advantage for the Grizzlies if they could make the right passes. Memphis did for most of the night, with the Heat’s defense scrambling to rotate and cover the open areas out of traps, double teams and paint help.

A sharp skip pass or a ball-reversal sequence then often found an open shooter in the weak-side corner. The Grizzlies took advantage to shoot 10 of 11 on corner threes in the first three quarters and finished 11 of 15 (73.3 percent) on corner threes.

According to NBA tracking stats, Memphis shot 12 of 24 on “wide open” threes — defined by the NBA as a shot when the closest defender is more than six feet away. The Heat allowed a season-high four fully uncontested corner threes to Memphis, according to Couper Moorhead from Heat.com.

“You definitely have to give them some credit,” Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. “They were moving the ball, getting off it quickly, taking the advantage and attacking and playing really unselfish. So definitely give them credit. Also, we weren’t as dialed in as we’ve been. That’s what we talked about. Got to be a lot better.”

The weak-side corner three is often there for the Heat’s opponent if it can get to it by making the proper passes, but it was more open than usual on Tuesday. Miami’s defense has allowed the second-most corner three-point attempts per game this season (11.5), with opponents making 39.1 percent of those shots (ninth-lowest percentage among the 18 teams allowing eight or more corner three-point attempts per game).

Tuesday seems like an outlier with the rotations just a step slow, as the Heat is among the league’s top defensive teams this season. Miami owns the NBA’s seventh-best defensive rating (allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions) and has shown flashes of being an elite defensive team since the acquisitions of Trevor Ariza and Victor Oladipo.

“A lot of these were not scheme related,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the Grizzlies’ quality three-point looks. “That’s not to take away anything that Memphis did, but we’re not going to totally panic and reinvent the wheel. We’ve been obviously trending in a very good way defensively before tonight. We’re much better than what we showed tonight.”

No defensive scheme is perfect, and it’s clear which shots the Heat’s defensive system tends to give up. But the season-long results have been relatively positive for Miami and its aggressive approach isn’t going to change.

The Heat will just need to execute its scheme better moving forward.

“We’re not going to dial that back at all,” Spoelstra said before Tuesday’s loss of the Heat’s aggressive defensive style. “We want the multiple efforts, we want the disruptiveness, we want guys to be extremely active. We’re at our best when we’re disrupting teams out of what they want to do, and part of that is speeding them up, getting them out of their comfort zone and letting our guys make plays.

“I think for the last two or three months, we’ve been defending the three-point line more efficiently in a league where everybody is trying to figure it out. It’s not like anybody has the solution for that. It’s challenging with the skill and shooting and spacing. All of that on a consistent basis night in and night out makes it tough for defenses regardless of what your system is.”

▪ The Lakers will remain without their superstar duo of LeBron James (right ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right calf strain) for Thursday’s game against the Heat. James has already missed nine straight games with his injury, as the Lakers have posted a 4-5 record during that stretch.

“Just refocus, learn from it, use it as motivation,” Robinson said following Tuesday’s loss to the Grizzlies. “We shouldn’t need any motivation with the Lakers coming in Thursday. It’s obviously a great challenge, a really good team. We’ve got to band together.”