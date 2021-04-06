Where do Heat newcomers stand? Oladipo impressing, Bjelica’s adjustment and Ariza’s role

It helps that the Miami Heat’s three newcomers aren’t exactly newcomers.

Trevor Ariza is 35 and in his 17th NBA season. Nemanja Bjelica is 32 and in his sixth NBA season after spending the first part of his professional career in Europe. And Victor Oladipo is 28 and in his eighth NBA season.

With all three veterans traded to Miami in separate deals in March, they’re all at different stages of their Heat transition. But their experience is helping them fast-track that adjustment period with just six weeks remaining in the regular season.

“How can you not notice it?” Spoelstra said in advance of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at AmericanAirlines Arena. “Vic literally did not have a shootaround. We got back and basically walked through a handful of things, and threw him out there in the starting lineup and he was able to fit in very well. His instincts defensively are spectacular.

“And with Beli and Trevor, they are seasoned veterans that play a specific role and I think Trevor’s role at least for the last decade has been mostly the same on every team. That’s what we always respected about him and we’ve been able just to plug and play him in his exact role he has had so much success with. So I think really it’s just about getting his legs under him and getting used to new teammates. The same thing with Beli.”

While Ariza and Bjelica have already been part of a road trip and participated in multiple practices with Miami, Oladipo took part in his first full Heat practice Monday. In Oladipo’s first two games with the Heat, he totaled 14 points while shooting 5 of 21 from the field, 1 of 10 on threes and 3 of 7 from the foul line but mixed in some impressive defense.

“It’s getting better and better every day, every game, every practice, every rep, every chance I get to come in,” Oladipo said of his comfort level in the Heat’s system. “Credit to the coaching staff here catching me up, and the film guys doing a great job of giving me film and catching me up with everything, as well. Obviously, it’s not going to come overnight. But I just gotta keep taking one day at a time, one game at time.”

Heat veteran forward Andre Iguodala said he’s impressed with Oladipo because he has “helped us tremendously” with “the way he’s moving the ball and being that threat, he’s taking a lot of pressure off our guys.”

Iguodala added that Bjelica is still getting used to one aspect of his role with the Heat.

“I think he’s adjusting to us yelling at him to shoot it every single time,” Iguodala said with a smile. “He’s laughing and he’s like, ‘Are you guys crazy?’ I’m like, ‘Yo, if the ball touches your hand, just shoot it.’ We’re very confident in him and what he can do. The funny thing is he can do a lot more than just shoot. He’s going to become that threat for us and it’s going to open up a lot of other things for him, which in turn opens up a lot of different things for other guys. It’s only going to get better.”

Another thing Ariza, Bjelica and Oladipo have in common: It didn’t take them long to become consistent members of the Heat’s rotation. Ariza and Oladipo have already earned spots in Miami’s starting lineup, and Bjelica has played off the bench in each of the first four games he has been available for with the Heat.

“I think we got three veterans, so their learning curve is something you don’t typically see with a young guy trying to come in, trying to adjust,” Iguodala said. “You got guys who have been traded before, who have been in different situations and different organizations. So they’ve seen the lay of the land and how to adjust on the fly. .... I think from what we’ve seen so far, guys are very excited for what lies ahead and the many possibilities.”

OLADIPO CLARIFIES

Oladipo, who suffered a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee in January 2019, said following Saturday’s win over the Cavaliers: “One leg is stronger than the other. I have some hypertrophy in one leg than the other. Working my way back and finding my balance is something I’m still continuing to work at.”

But Oladipo clarified those comments following Monday’s practice and emphasized that he’s healthy.

“If I was hurt, I wouldn’t even be able to run up and down the floor the way I do,” he added. “But it’s a process, at the end of the day. It is what it is. I’m fine. ... Just going out there and improving every day and helping this team win, that’s the only thing I’m focused on doing. I’m getting stronger, I’m getting better and I’m healed.”

DECISION DAY

With two open spots on its 15-man roster, the Heat must add at least one additional player by Thursday, according to NBA rules. Any additions Miami makes to its roster through the end of this season — with the trade deadline in the past — will have to come by signing free agents who have either been bought out, waived or simply out of the league.

In addition, a player who has been in the NBA this season must be waived by Friday to be eligible for another team’s playoff roster, and that player can then sign with a new team up to the final day of the regular season and maintain their playoff eligibility.

▪ Heat forward KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Grizzlies. Two-way contract guard Gabe Vincent is the only other Heat player on the injury report, as he’s listed as probable with right knee soreness.

Former Heat forward Justise Winslow (thigh soreness) is among those who have been ruled out for the Grizzlies. Winslow will miss his fifth straight game on Tuesday.

Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee surgery recovery) and De’Anthony Melton (leg soreness) will also miss Tuesday’s contest. Forward Brandon Clarke is listed as questionable because of calf soreness.