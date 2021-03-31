Trevor Ariza on Heat transition: What are the challenges, and how does he describe his role?

Just two weeks ago, Trevor Ariza was anxious to play in his first NBA game in a little more than a year. But, unsurprisingly, it has not taken the veteran forward long to find a role with the Miami Heat.

Ariza, 35, has settled into a starting role as the Heat’s small-ball power forward. After playing off the bench in his first three games with Miami, he has since made three consecutive starts in the frontcourt entering Wednesday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

While the learning curve has been quick, that doesn’t mean it has been easy. The Heat has held just two practices since Ariza was acquired on March 17 in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which has made shootarounds, behind-the-scenes work and his experience that much more important in his transition.

“Just a lot of film,” Ariza said in advance of Wednesday’s game against the Pacers. “The guys have been great, the coaching staff has been great. Everybody has been great catching me up to what we do here. I’m still trying to figure out where I fit in offensively and trying to find my rhythm. Defensively, I’m playing with really good defensive players, so the communication part helps me through that.”

Despite the quick promotion to starter, it’s clear that Ariza is still working to catch a rhythm and find his footing offensively. He entered Wednesday averaging 6.2 points on 13-of-43 (30.2 percent) shooting from the field and 5-of-23 (21.7 percent) shooting from three-point range in his first six games with the Heat.

“Knowing when to pull the trigger and shoot the ball,” Ariza said of the challenge he faces in adjusting to his role within Miami’s offense. “I think that’s the biggest thing. I’m in between trying to run an offense and passing up open looks, which I would normally shoot if I understood or if I was comfortable in the mix of things.”

But Ariza has helped in other ways with 28 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and five blocks in his first six games with the Heat.

Ariza’s defensive versatility at 6-8 and 215 pounds, with a 7-2 wingspan, has been on full display, too. He switches almost every action and has already been used for extended stretches as the Heat’s primary defender on guards such as Portland’s Damian Lillard and Charlotte’s Terry Rozier and a center such as New York’s Nerlens Noel.

Is Ariza, now playing in the Heat’s frontcourt, planning to add weight to his frame to help him defend bigger players?

“This has been my weight my whole life,” he said. “This is my 17th season, and I don’t think it’s changing any time until probably I’m like 50 or whatever. But I think I’m comfortable where I’m at. I’m confident in my abilities to play at any position at any weight. ... To be honest with you, my whole career I’ve guarded players that have outweighed me by 30 pounds, period. From [Carmelo Anthony] to LeBron [James], this is no different.”

Defensive versatility is an important part of what the Heat wants from its starting four alongside center Bam Adebayo. But three-point shooting is also important for Ariza and any player who is used in that spot because it helps create space for Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Miami’s other attackers.

Heat veteran Andre Iguodala has played that small-ball four role this season, and Jae Crowder excelled in that position during last season’s playoff run before he left to sign with the Phoenix Suns in free agency.

The Heat expects Ariza to check both of those boxes as he grows more comfortable in the system.

“Just the things that I’ve done in the past,” Ariza said of what Heat coaches want from him at the small-ball four spot. “Getting comfortable with playing off of them, making cuts, making plays when the ball is in my hands, shooting the ball when I’m open. Just getting comfortable with doing those things. Again, this is probably like 10 days in since I’ve been here. So I’m still getting used to what we’re doing and still trying to get comfortable with it.”

OFF THE MARKET

According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, center DeMarcus Cousins plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers pending clearance of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Heat’s roster currently includes 13 players on standard contracts, two below the league maximum of 15 (plus two two-way players), and Miami must add at least one additional player by April 8, according to NBA rules. The Heat is in need of a power rotation player after trading centers Kelly Olynyk, Chris Silva and Meyers Leonard in recent weeks to bring back perimeter-oriented players.

The list of remaining free agent options at center includes Dewayne Dedmon, Thon Maker, Ian Mahinmi, Norvel Pelle and Amir Johnson, among others.

INJURY REPORT

The Heat remains without guard Victor Oladipo (head cold), and forwards Udonis Haslem (health and safety protocols) and KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) on Wednesday against the Pacers. Oladipo is still waiting to make his Heat debut, and it could come Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Guard Kendrick Nunn is listed as questionable after missing Monday’s win over the Knicks with a sprained right ankle.

The Pacers have listed forward Doug McDermott (sprained right ankle) and wing Jeremy Lamb (sprained right toe) as questionable for Wednesday’s contest. Forward T.J. Warren (left foot surgery) is out for the rest of the season.