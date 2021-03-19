Heat’s Avery Bradley still out with calf injury, Udonis Haslem enters protocols

The Miami Heat has ruled out veterans Avery Bradley and Udonis Haslem for Friday night’s home game against the Indiana Pacers.

Bradley will miss his 21st game in a row because of a strained right calf. Haslem, who first appeared on Friday’s 1:30 p.m. injury report, will not be available because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The fact that Haslem was ruled out because of the league’s health and safety protocols does not suggest that he tested positive for COVID-19, but only means the reason is related to the virus. Haslem is currently the only Heat player whose status is affected by protocols.

Players who are determined to be close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case are expected to usually be sidelined for seven days, and those who test positive for the virus likely have to miss at least about two weeks.

Haslem, 40, is the only player on the Heat’s roster who has yet to play this season. The franchise’s all-time leading rebounder has played less of an on-court role and more of a leadership role in recent seasons, as he has logged just 191 minutes in 28 games since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Also on the Heat’s injury report is forward Andre Iguodala, who is questionable to play Friday because of left hip soreness. Iguodala, 37, missed his first game because of the hip injury in Wednesday’s road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

But newly acquired Heat forward Trevor Ariza is listed as available to make his Heat debut Friday after he was traded to Miami on Wednesday. Ariza has not played in an NBA game since March 10, 2020.

Heat two-way contract guard Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness) is probable to play Friday.