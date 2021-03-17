Heat working toward trade for Trevor Ariza, with Meyers Leonard and pick going to Thunder

The Miami Heat is on track to add more experience to its roster.

The Heat is finalizing a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire veteran forward Trevor Ariza in exchange for Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick, a league source confirmed to the Miami Herald. ESPN was the first to report the news.

Leonard, who has the right to veto any trade he’s a part of this season because of the structure of his contract, is expected to approve the deal and then be released by the Thunder. But by trading Leonard, the Heat loses the $4.7 million disabled player exception it was granted for Leonard’s season-ending shoulder injury.

Ariza, who has been working out in Miami, has been away from the Thunder and has not played this season. The 35-year-old Ariza is due $12.8 million on an expiring contract this season.

Ariza (6-8, 215) averaged eight points while shooting 37.2 percent on 3.9 three-point attempts per game, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals last season.

Ariza will help add to the Heat’s wing and frontcourt depth as a reliable and experienced three-and-D option.

The trade marks the end of Leonard’s time with the Heat. He played in just three games with the Heat this season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in January, and he’s currently facing backlash and serving a league-issued one-week suspension for using an anti-Semitic slur.

This breaking news story will be updated.