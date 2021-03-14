Takeaways from the Heat’s road win over the Magic, and another strong fourth quarter

The Miami Heat has been one of the NBA’s best fourth-quarter teams recently, and that trend continued in Orlando.

The Heat (21-18) began the fourth quarter in a four-point hole and ended it with a 102-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night at Amway Center. Miami has won four straight and 10 of its last 11 games.

The Heat has won the fourth quarter in seven of its past eight games, and has outscored opponents by a combined margin of 28 points in the fourth quarter during that stretch.

The Heat’s decisive run on Sunday began with about four minutes to play. With Miami trailing by two points with 4:28 left, it closed the game on a 12-5 run and outscored Orlando 29-20 in the final period.

The Magic still had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. But with the Heat ahead by three, Terrence Ross missed a three-pointer with 17.1 seconds left and Dwayne Bacon then missed another three with 11.3 seconds remaining.

Heat star Jimmy Butler then stole a pass and made an easy transition layup on the other end to seal the victory.

Butler led the Heat with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field and 9-of-10 shooting from the foul line, seven rebounds, nine assists and five steals in 37 minutes.

The struggling Magic, which has lost eight straight, was without four of its top six scorers. Orlando was without Cole Anthony (rib), James Ennis III (calf), Evan Fournier (groin), Markelle Fultz (knee), Aaron Gordon (ankle) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) on Sunday.

All-Star center Nikola Vucevic kept the short-handed Magic in the game, though, with 38 points on 6-of-13 shooting on threes, 10 rebounds and six assists. Vucevic recorded 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting on threes in the third quarter.

Magic guard Terrence Ross also contributed a season-high 31 points on 8-of-13 shooting on threes.

Vucevic and Ross combined to shoot 14 of 26 from three point range. The rest of the Magic’s roster shot 2 of 14 from deep.

The Heat took advantage of the Magic’s sloppy play. Miami scored 26 points off Orlando’s 23 turnovers.

The Heat now returns home for a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Five of Miami’s next six games will come at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Here are five takeaways from the Heat’s win over the Magic:

The Heat continues to take advantage of a soft segment of its schedule.

Miami has not played a winning team in two weeks, and the Heat played its sixth straight game against a sub-.500 team Sunday. With the win in Orlando, the Heat improved to 5-1 during this stretch.

The Heat has earned wins over the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, Magic (twice) and Chicago Bulls during this span. Those four opponents entered Sunday with a combined record of 63-87 (.420 winning percentage).

The injury-depleted Magic has really struggled this season. Along with its current eight-game losing streak, Orlando also owns the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat has taken care of business against inferior opponents all season, with a 15-7 record against sub-.500 teams and a 5-10 record against teams above .500.

The good news for Miami is its next four games come against squads currently with a losing record — the Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers (twice).

While there are nine of back-to-backs and only three games when Miami will enter with the rest advantage over its opponent during the second half of the season, the Heat (.487 opponent winning percentage) has the Eastern Conference’s second easiest and NBA’s fourth-easiest second-half schedule based on cumulative opponent winning percentage, according to NBA.com.

Tyler Herro appeared on the Heat’s injury report less than two hours before tip-off on Sunday, with the team listing him as questionable because of a right shoulder strain. But he played through the pain against the Magic.

“It just happened in one of these two games. It has been bothering him a little bit,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday before the team determined Herro could play. “He is getting treatment and then we’ll make a decision for tonight after he goes through his warm-up.”

Herro, who made his 14th straight appearance off the bench, was effective with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting on threes, eight rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes.

Herro, 21, was able to avoid missing another game this season. He has already missed 11 games this season — seven games in January because of neck spasms, one because of a false-positive COVID-19 test on Feb. 11 and three because of a right hip contusion in late February.

But the Heat was still short-handed, and second-year center Chris Silva still played ahead of rookie center Precious Achiuwa in the power rotation.

The Heat remained without starting center Bam Adebayo (left knee tendinitis) and reserve guard Avery Bradley (right calf strain) on Sunday. It marked the fourth straight game Adebayo has missed and the 18th straight game Bradley has missed because of their respective injuries.

Heat center Meyers Leonard is out for the season after shoulder surgery, but is away from the team indefinitely after recently using an anti-Semitic slur. He is also currently serving a league-issued one-week suspension from team activities.

Without Adebayo, second-year forward KZ Okpala again started in his place alongside Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Butler and Kelly Olynyk.

The Heat’s bench rotation on Sunday included Goran Dragic, Herro, Andre Iguodala, Silva and Achiuwa.

Silva entered ahead of Achiuwa for the third straight game, a new wrinkle in the Heat’s rotation. But Silva played just two minutes in the first half because of two quick fouls, and Achiuwa ended up logging five first-half minutes as Silva watched from the bench because of foul trouble.

Silva did not enter the game again after he exited because of foul trouble in the first quarter.

In Okpala’s fourth straight start, he continues to flash intriguing potential on both ends of the court.

Okpala finished with eight points on 4-of-8 shooting, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 22 minutes.

The second quarter included one of the best plays of Okpala’s young NBA career. He caught a pass in the corner and drove right at Magic forward Dwayne Bacon, using a behind-the-back escape dribble to get past Bacon and then finishing with a double clutch reverse layup.

On the defensive end, his versatility at 6-8 and 215 pounds allowed him to switch almost every Magic action as he guarded every position on the court.

Okpala’s second NBA season has not included a consistent rotation role yet. But he logged 20 or more minutes in a game for just the second time since the start of February.

But Okpala is also still learning the league, as Sunday marked only the 27th NBA game he has played in. He scored a total of just seven points in the five regular-season NBA games he played in last season as a Heat rookie.

The Heat traded three second-round picks to acquire Okpala on draft night in 2019.

The Heat has played like one of the NBA’s best teams over the past three weeks. But that doesn’t mean the trade rumors have gone away.

Michael Scotto from HoopsHype reported Sunday that “Miami expressed interest in acquiring Raptors six-time All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry and Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk and Kendrick Nunn were discussed.”

Lowry, 34, is due $30 million this season on an expiring contract.

It’s important to note that Dragic must approve any trade he’s a part of. Why? Because of NBA rules that say players who are on a one-year contract (excluding any option year) and will have Bird or Early Bird rights at the end of the season have the right to veto a trade.

It would also be surprising if Dragic is even included in a potential trade, considering what his presence has met to the Heat on and off the court since he was dealt to Miami in February 2015. Plus, Dragic has made it clear in the past that he has no interesting in leaving the Heat and he’s also one of Butler’s favorite teammates.

Scotto also mentioned that the Heat has “dangled veterans Avery Bradley, Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard to match salaries as part of a trade package for San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge.” Scotto added that “the Heat would also have to add another minimum contract such as either Chris Silva or KZ Okpala and draft pick compensation to make a trade worthwhile for San Antonio.”

The Spurs and Aldridge mutually agreed that the veteran big man will not return to the team, and San Antonio is reportedly working to trade him. Aldridge, 35, is earning $24 million in the final season of his contract.

The NBA trade deadline is March 25.