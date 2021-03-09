The Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard uses anti-Semitic slur during Twitch stream

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard practices before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is facing backlash after using an anti-Semitic slur while streaming his “Call of Duty” gaming session on Twitch.

On a video that surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Leonard can be heard saying: “Fucking cowards, don’t fucking snipe me you fucking kike bitch.”

Leonard and the Heat have not yet issued a statement since the video with the anti-Jewish slur was posted onto social media. But a team spokesman said the organization is reviewing the video and is aware of the language used by Leonard.

[WARNING: OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE IN VIDEO]

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

Call of Duty is a first-person shooter video game that usually uses different wars as its backdrop, including World War II. And Twitch is a live streaming platform that Leonard has become a popular figure on in the world of video gaming.

Leonard, who resigned with the Heat on a two-year deal in free agency this past offseason, averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in just three games this season before suffering a season-ending left shoulder injury in January.

Leonard, 29, has a $10.2 million team option for next season in his contract.

Leonard was the lone Heat player to stand for the national anthem before games at the Walt Disney World’s quarantine bubble last season. He said it was out of respect for the military, as his brother Bailey served two tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines.

But Leonard also made it clear that he’s a supporter of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Leonard said he donated $100,000 “to the City of Miami, to Liberty City and Overtown, because they were slammed by voter suppression and COVID.”

“I truly know that I will continue to make an impact with my platform, my voice and with my resources,” Leonard said in August. “I have no shame in saying that Elle and I, my wife, we donated $100,000 to the City of Miami, to Liberty City and Overtown, because they were slammed by voter suppression and COVID. And I have felt connected to this city immediately, and that was something that we felt we could do to help a place that clearly needed it.”

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information is available.