Podcast: Where the Heat stands entering All-Star break, and the importance of Jimmy Butler

Before the start of the season, hovering around .500 entering the All-Star break would have been considered a disappointment for the Miami Heat.

And in some ways, it still is. But considering where the Heat was just four weeks ago at 7-14 and the injuries and protocol-related absences it has endured during the first two months of the season, .500 doesn’t look as mediocre as it did a few months ago.

On this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discuss where the Heat stands entering the upcoming All-Star break (with some perspective, hopefully).

But it really turned into a Jimmy Butler appreciation episode, with inexplicably some Utah Jazz talk mixed in.

