Jimmy Butler again out for Miami Heat on Tuesday vs. Atlanta Hawks

Life without star Jimmy Butler continues for the Miami Heat.

After missing Sunday’s home win over the Atlanta Hawks because of right knee inflammation, Butler will miss his second straight game Tuesday against the Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena.

It marks the 14th game Butler has missed this season — two because of a sprained right ankle, 10 because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols and two because of knee inflammation.

While the Heat (17-17) won without Butler on Sunday, it’s just 4-9 in games that he has missed this season. Miami is 13-8 in games the Butler has played

Butler is averaging 20.1 points and career highs in rebounds (7.8) and assists (7.8) this season.

Miami has 14 players available for Tuesday’s contest, with Butler, guard Avery Bradley (left calf strain) and center Meyers Leonard (season-ending left shoulder surgery) the only Heat players unavailable. It marks the 14th consecutive game that Bradley has missed.

After Tuesday’s matchup against the Hawks, the Heat has just one more game before the All-Star break: Thursday on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Heat then has a week off from game action before resuming its schedule on March 11 against the Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Meanwhile, the Hawks listed guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) as questionable for Tuesday’s game. Wing Kevin Huerter is probable to play despite upper back tightness.

Kris Dunn (ankle surgery), De’Andre Hunter (knee surgery) and Cam Reddish (Achilles soreness) remain out for Atlanta.