Takeaways from Heat’s road loss to short-handed Clippers despite Butler’s triple-double

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 125-118 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night at Staples Center. The Heat (11-16) is now 1-2 on its seven-game trip:

The short-handed Clippers were without four starters on Monday, including their All-Star duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. But the Heat still lost.

George (bone edema right toe), Leonard (left lower leg contusion), guard Patrick Beverley (rest) and starting forward Nicolas Batum (concussion) were unavailable for the Clippers. Leonard (26.7 points per game) and George (24.4 points per game) are Los Angeles’ top two scorers.

But others stepped up in their absence, with forward Marcus Morris totaling 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 shooting on threes in the first half. Clippers two-way contract guard Amir Coffey contributed 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting on threes in the first two quarters.

With Morris, who entered averaging 12.5 points per game this season, and Coffey, who had not made more than two threes in an NBA game in his career, combining to shoot 10 of 11 from deep in the first half, the Clippers entered halftime with a 67-62 advantage.

Los Angeles shot 53.3 percent from the field and 10 of 18 on threes in the first half.

The Clippers’ outside shooting cooled down with only five made threes in the second half, but they still shot 51.2 percent from the field in the final two quarters to hang on for the win.

Morris finished with a team-high 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting on threes.

The Clippers were also without George and Leonard for their first matchup of the season against the Heat last month, as the duo was unavailable because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Even without George and Leonard, the Clippers also defeated the Heat 109-105 at AmericanAirlines Arena on Jan. 28. Miami Miami was without Jimmy Butler (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley (right knee contusion), Goran Dragic (left groin strain) and Andre Iguodala (neck spasms), among others, in that contest.

The Heat had Butler and Iguodala in the teams’ second matchup. But Miami was without Bradley (right calf strain), Dragic (left ankle sprain), Meyers Leonard (season-ending left shoulder surgery) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) on Monday.

The Heat’s struggling offense was efficient on Monday, and it was because of its dominance in the paint. It didn’t result in a win, though.

While the Heat’s defense struggled to contain the Clippers for most of the night, Miami scored 118 points on 50.5 percent shooting from the field and 18-of-22 shooting from the foul line. The Heat also committed just eight turnovers.

The Heat’s attacking style was on display, as it outscored the Clippers 70-52 in the paint. Miami shot 35 of 45 from inside the paint.

Butler was the catalyst, finishing with a triple-double that included 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 38 minutes.

Heat center Bam Adebayo was also a force with 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

The Heat was efficient around the basket, but it shot just 8 of 36 from three-point range.

Sixth man Tyler Herro made four of them, as he finished with 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field and 4-of-10 shooting on threes in 41 minutes in his fifth straight appearance off the bench.

Despite the Heat’s strong offensive performance Monday, its defensive issues were too much to overcome against the Clippers.

Much of the discussion surrounding the Heat after Saturday’s loss to the Utah Jazz was about finding ways to get Duncan Robinson more open three-point looks. How did Robinson respond against the Clippers?

Robinson finished Monday’s loss with 13 points on 3-of-11 shooting on threes. That three-point efficiency isn’t up to Robinson’s high standards, but getting up 11 attempts is encouraging.

Robinson recorded eight points on 2-of-4 shooting on threes as the Jazz kept a defender on him at all times, face-guarded him for most of the game, and never sagged off of him to help in the paint. Utah also took a physical approach and often sent a second defender to slow Miami’s off-ball actions involving Robinson.

That prompted Adebayo to say after Saturday’s loss in Salt Lake City: “They’re trying to take Duncan [Robinson] out of the game. The stuff we were doing with Duncan last year, we can’t do this year. So, we just got to adjust and watch film, get together and figure that out.”

Robinson entered Monday’s game averaging 12.5 points while making 3.3 threes on 8.2 three-point attempts per game for a percentage of 39.9. He shot 44.6 percent on threes on 8.3 three-point attempts per game last season.

After sticking with a nine-man rotation for most games recently, the Heat extended it to a 10-man rotation against the Clippers.

Forward Moe Harkless, who recently returned after missing nine straight games because of a left thigh contusion, was the latest addition to the Heat’s rotation. Harkless finished scoreless, but grabbed one rebound and dished out two assists in 13 minutes off the bench in his first game action since injuring his thigh during a Jan. 23 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Monday marked just the 10th game that Harkless, who signed with the Heat as a free agent this past offseason, has played in this season.

Harkless was available on Thursday against the Houston Rockets for the first time in nearly three weeks because of the injury. But despite being available, Harkless was not part of the rotation and did not play in Thursday’s win over the Rockets or Saturday’s loss to the Jazz.

In addition, Heat rookie center Precious Achiuwa received more playing time Monday than he has in the last week. Achiuwa finished with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting and one rebound in 12 minutes.

Achiuwa, 21, played a total of just 10 minutes in the last two games and had not logged more than nine minutes in a game since playing 20 minutes in a Feb. 5 win over the Washington Wizards.

It’s also worth noting that injured Heat center Meyers Leonard watched Monday’s game at Staples Center from the team’s bench. Leonard, who is in Los Angeles rehabbing from season-ending surgery on his left shoulder, also made an appearance at Sunday’s Heat practice.

The Heat wasn’t able to take advantage of a thin Clippers roster on Monday. Miami will likely face another shorthanded team in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The expectation is the Los Angeles Lakers will be without one of their stars for Saturday’s prime time matchup against the Heat.

Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is unlikely to return prior to the NBA’s March 5-10 All-Star break after straining his cald and re-aggravating his right Achilles tendonosis during Sunday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, ESPN reported Monday. Of course, the Lakers are still expected to have superstar forward LeBron James available against the Heat.

With James playing and Davis not on the court, the Lakers are still very good and have outscored opponents by 60 points this season. But when James and Davis are on the court together, Los Angeles has outscored opponents by 157 points this season.

The Heat faces the Lakers in an NBA Finals rematch on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Staples Center in the sixth game of Miami’s seven-game trip.

Remaining on the Heat’s trip: a Wednesday matchup against the Golden State Warriors, a Thursday game against the Sacramento Kings, Saturday’s contest against the Lakers, and next Monday’s meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder.