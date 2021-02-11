Podcast: Is the Miami Heat back on track? Where things stand at the start of a long trip

Just last week, the Miami Heat stood at 7-14 after an ugly home loss to the struggling Washington Wizards.

Since then, the Heat has won three straight to begin its seven-game trip on Thursday against the Houston Rockets with a record of 10-14. Are things back on track after a slow start to the season filled with injury issues and health and safety protocol-related absences?

In this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discuss where things stand and pick out what’s an overreaction and what’s not at this point in the season.

Among the questions addressed:

▪ Is the Heat trending in the right direction again?

▪ Does Jimmy Butler deserve real MVP consideration?

▪ Has the NBA figured out how to limit Duncan Robinson’s clean three-point opportunities?

▪ Is this a make-or-break road trip for the Heat?

