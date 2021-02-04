Podcast: What’s going on with the Heat? And a closer look at the Bradley Beal situation

The Miami Heat’s memorable run to the NBA Finals in the NBA bubble seems like so long ago.

Four months after representing the Eastern Conference in the Finals, the Heat entered Thursday with the fourth-worst record in the NBA at 7-14 this season. Following Wednesday’s loss to the struggling Washington Wizards, Miami is a disappointing 1-4 through the first five games of its six-game homestand.

What’s going on with the Heat?

In this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discuss this season’s struggles and try to explain what has changed since last season. Also, is there a trade the Heat can make in the coming days or weeks to fix some of its issues?

Ava Wallace, the Washington Wizards beat reporter for The Washington Post, joined Wilson and Chiang for the second half of the episode to talk Bradley Beal trade speculation. Spoiler alert: You’re probably not going to like what you hear.

Listen below.