Butler upgraded to questionable for Thursday game vs. Clippers, and latest on Heat injuries

It remains to be seen whether the Miami Heat’s roster will be close to full strength Thursday for the first time in weeks, but there’s at least a chance.

After playing without three of its best players — Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro — in Wednesday’s 109-82 blowout home loss to the Denver Nuggets, help might be on the way for the Heat.

Butler, who has missed the past nine games because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, has been upgraded to questionable on the 1:30 p.m. injury report for Thursday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers at AmericanAirlines Arena (8 p.m., Fox Sports Sun). The five-time All-Star has not played since the Heat’s Jan. 9 road win against the Washington Wizards.

Dragic (left groin strain) and Herro (neck spasms) are also listed as questionable. Dragic missed his first game because of the groin injury Wednesday, and Herro has missed the past seven games due to the neck issue.

Butler, 31, has played in just six of the Heat’s first 17 games, as he also missed two of the first four games of the season because of a sprained right ankle. Butler, in casual clothes, watched Wednesday’s loss from the Heat’s bench alongside teammates for the first time since he went out more than two weeks ago.

In the six games he has played this season, Butler has averaged 15.8 points on 44.2 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals.

But new injuries also surfaced on Thursday afternoon’s injury report, with starting forward Duncan Robinson (left quadriceps contusion) and two-way contract forward Max Strus (left wrist contusion) listed as questionable for the Heat’s game against the Clippers. Both Robinson and Strus played in Wednesday’s loss to the Nuggets.

Two-way contract guard Gabe Vincent is probable to play Thursday despite a sprained right ankle.

The Heat will remain without forward Moe Harkless (left thigh contusion) and centers Meyers Leonard (left shoulder strain) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) on Thursday.

While the Heat has played with a very short-handed roster for the past few weeks, its opponent Thursday will also be missing key players.

The Clippers have ruled out their superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for Thursday’s game against the Heat because of the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Guard Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) will also miss the contest.

Leonard (25.9 points per game) and George (23.9 points per game) are the Clippers’ top two scorers. Los Angeles has outscored opponents by 127 points with its two stars on the court together and has been outscored by 47 points when both are not playing this season, according to NBAWowy’s numbers.