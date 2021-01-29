Podcast: Examining the Miami Heat’s 6-12 start to season. When is it time to be concerned?

After the first 18 games of the 72-game pandemic-shortened NBA season, the Miami Heat is 6-12 and owns the worst point differential in the Eastern Conference.

Is it time to be hit the panic button?

In this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discuss just how concerned they are about the team’s slow start only a few months after reaching the NBA Finals last season.

Considering Jimmy Butler has played in just six of the first 18 games and is expected to return in the coming days after missing the past 10 games, there’s reason to believe the Heat can get back on track soon. But Chiang and Wilson explain why Miami’s next six games, starting Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, are very important.

This week’s episode also includes talk on Bam Adebayo’s growth, Butler’s evident importance to the team, and the Heat’s place in the East standings.

Listen below.