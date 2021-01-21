Podcast: Buy or sell on the Heat’s turnaround, Kendrick Nunn’s resurgence and more

It took almost a full month, but the Miami Heat finally has a winning streak in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Heat won a second straight game for the first time all year Wednesday when it rallied from a halftime deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors, 111-102, in Tampa.

Less than a week ago, Miami was caught in dire straits with its first three-game losing streak in more than 11 months. Now, the Heat has its first winning streak in more than four months and positive signs are finally starting to pile up for Miami. It can only mean it’s time to play a game of buy or sell on a new episode of the Heat Check podcast, as David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, try to tackle all the latest developments in the last week.

It starts with a big-picture look at the winning streak and whether it’s a sign Miami has finally gotten on track, and then it’s time to dive into specifics. Is guard Kendrick Nunn’s two-game hot streak for real? Has post player Kelly Olynyk carved out a full-time role in the Heat’s rotation? Is All-Star post player Bam Adebayo really the best midrange shooter in the league now?

Forwards Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley are still both out, as they go through the leagues COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and combo guard Tyler Herro hasn’t played in almost a week because of a neck strain, either. Miami might not look like a real NBA Finals threat right now, but the Heat is finally treading water, which is what’s most important until some starters are ready to return.

We wrap things up by looking ahead to the weekend, when Miami heads up to New York for a pair of games against the new-look Brooklyn Nets. It was time for one last round of buy or sell: With James Harden now in the fold, are the Nets the best team in the Eastern Conference?

No matter what, Brooklyn is sure to be a factor in the 2021 NBA playoffs, and the Heat will finally get a first crack and the East’s newest contender Saturday and Monday.