Start of Monday’s Heat home game vs. Pistons delayed until 8 p.m. Here are the details

The Miami Heat’s home game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday will begin a few hours later than expected.

The start of Monday’s matchup between the Heat and Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., has been moved to 8 p.m because of the league’s health and safety protocols.

Both teams have enough available players to meet the NBA minimum of eight to play a game, but the switch was made to allow for more time for COVID-19 testing to be processed prior to the contest. The change is not related to a player testing positive for the virus, according to a league source.

While the Heat’s game against the Pistons is still scheduled to be played Monday, albeit at a later time, Miami has already had one of its games postponed this season because of COVID-19 issues.

The Heat’s Jan. 10 matchup against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden was postponed because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Miami did not have the NBA minimum of eight available players to proceed with the game due to an ongoing contact-tracing investigation.

Six Heat players returned to play in Saturday’s loss to the Pistons after missing the previous two games because of the league’s health and safety protocols: Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Moe Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala.

But COVID-19 protocols will force Heat All-Star wing Jimmy Butler and veteran guard Avery Bradley to miss their fourth consecutive game Monday.

The NBA has postponed 14 games since the Dec. 22 start of the season because of the health and safety protocols, and 13 postponements have come since Jan. 10.

Following Monday’s contest, the Heat begins a four-game trip on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors in Tampa, where the Raptors have been temporarily relocated to due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions in Canada. That trip also includes another game against the Raptors on Friday, before it comes to an end with two straight games against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and next Monday.

Despite the time change, Monday’s game between the Heat and Pistons will still be televised on Fox Sports Sun with pregame coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m.