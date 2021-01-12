Short-handed Heat loses late fourth-quarter lead, falls to Philadelphia 76ers in overtime

The Heat on Tuesday experienced life without its two max players, two other key rotation pieces and with only eight men in uniform - the minimum required by the NBA to play.

What the Heat delivered under those adverse circumstances was immensely impressive but ultimately not enough.

Miami rallied with a 22-5 fourth quarter stampede, then blew a 120-115 lead with 33 seconds left in regulation and then couldn’t slow Joel Embiid in overtime, succumbing 137-134. Andre Iguodala’s three-point attempt to tie the game was short and came just after the final overtime buzzer.

Tyler Herro was brilliant, scoring 34 points (his regular-season career high), including a four-point play that put Miami up one with a minute left in overtime. But Herro missed an off-balance three-pointer that would have put the Heat ahead with 12 seconds left in OT.

Rookie Precious Achiuwa was a big factor late, with two dunks in the final 1:20 of regulation and a tip-in that put Miami ahead one with 34 seconds left in overtime.

With a roster decimated by COVID contact tracing, the Heat kept it competitive all night, thanks to Herro’s brilliance, 26 from Duncan Robinson, who hit 6 of 14 threes, a career-high 24 from Gabe Vincent, 15 from Kelly Olynyk and good work from Achiuwa (17 points, 13 rebounds).

Miami played without eight players who were out due to COVID protocols (including Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic) and also didn’t have Meyers Leonard, who is nursing a shoulder injury.

The Sixers also were short-handed - with 10 in uniform and starters Tobias Harris and Seth Curry absent - but unlike the Heat, Philadelphia had its two All-Stars available: Joel Embiid (who had 45 points and 16 rebounds) and Ben Simmons, who fouled out in the fourth quarter, didn’t even attempt a shot until 14 minutes into the game and finished with five points and 12 assists.

Danny Green scored 29 on a career-high nine three pointers, which compensated for Simmons’ quiet night.

The Heat attempted a franchise-record 56 three-pointers, making 19 of them.

Five takeaways:

▪ Erik Spoelstra made ample use of all eight available.

Spoelstra opened with Robinson, Achuiwa and Olynyk up front and Herro and Vincent in the backcourt.

Spoelstra summoned Iguodala and Max Strus off the bench midway through the first quarter, then inserted Chris Silva a short time later.

Robinson played the most: 46 minutes. Silva played the least, logging 17 before fouling out.

▪ The seldom-used young players came up big.

Vincent, who had appeared in only one of the Heat’s first eight games, scored 12 in a magical second quarter, sinking two three pointers and driving past defenders for three layups. He closed 9 for 20 from the field.

Strus - who, like Vincent, is signed to a two-way contract - hit two threes on an 8-point night in his fourth NBA game over two seasons.

And Silva, who had logged just 11 minutes in Miami’s eight games, grabbed eight rebounds, scored three points, dished out four assists and drew two offensive fouls from Dwight Howard.

▪ Making his first NBA start, Achiuwa posted his first career double-double.

Achiuwa initially offered stout defense on Embiid for a while, limiting him to a 1-for-5 start while avoiding foul trouble.

But Embiid left Achiuwa on his heels with a 20-point third quarter eruption, a quarter in which Embiid shot 8 for 8. Embiid then largely had his way offensively again in overtime. But Achiuwa made a difference late on dunks, a tip-in and free throws. He closed 7 for 10 from the field. His energy was a factor all night.

▪ Herro is immersed in his best offensive stretch of the young season.

Herro finished with his second highest-scoring game in his young career, trailing only his 37-point playoff game against Boston.

Herro, who scored 31 on Saturday, was effective steering to the basket for layups and short jumpers. After penetrating for nine layups against Washington on Saturday, Herro drove for layups for his first four baskets. He closed 12 of 26 from the field and 3 for 9 on threes, also chipping in seven rebounds and four assists.

▪ The Heat will be short-handed for at least one more game.

It’s possible the Heat could get Leonard back on Thursday if his shoulder improves; Spoelstra said he’s day to day.

The earliest that Adebayo, Butler, Dragic, Kendrick Nunn, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem and KZ Okpala can return is Saturday at home against Detroit - and only if they test negative for COVID-19 every day through Saturday.

It’s unclear if any of those players had registered a positive COVID test. Avery Bradley tested positive this week and is out 10-to-14 days.

With the Heat depleted, TNT dropped Thursday’s Heat-at-76ers game and replaced it with Houston-San Antonio. Tipoff for Thursday’s game was changed from 7:30 to 7 p.m.