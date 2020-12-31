Podcast: Takeaways from first week of Heat’s season, and what it even means with Butler out

The NBA season is just a week old, and the Miami Heat has played the first four games on its schedule.

There have already been some concerning performances like Tuesday’s 47-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but there have also been encouraging signs like Wednesday’s bounce-back win over the Bucks. The Heat is 2-2.

On a new episode of the Heat Check podcast. David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, go over their takeaways from the first week of the Heat’s season.

How has guard Tyler Herro adjusted to his new starting role? What has the Heat’s rotation looked like? And how much does all of it even mean with Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler (sprained right ankle) missing the past two games?

Chiang and Wilson close the episode by looking at how two potential Heat trade targets, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, have started their seasons. And what does it all mean for the Heat?

Listen below ...