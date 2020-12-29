Takeaways from one of the most lopsided losses in Heat history, a 47-point loss to Bucks

The Miami Heat’s regular-season success against the Milwaukee Bucks last season ended up serving as an accurate indication of what a playoff series between the two teams would look like.

But the Heat’s hope is its first matchup against the Bucks this season is just a one-game blip.

After eliminating top-seeded Milwaukee in the second round of last season’s playoffs, the Heat (1-2) was crushed by the Bucks 144-97 in the teams’ first matchup this season Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The 47-point loss is tied for the Heat’s second-most lopsided defeat in franchise history.

Miami posted a 6-2 record against Milwaukee last season.

The Heat was without Jimmy Butler for Tuesday’s game against the Bucks (2-2) because of a sprained right ankle.

Miami never led in the game, and Milwaukee led by as many as 51 points in a record-setting performance. The Bucks shot 55.4 percent from the field and set a new NBA single-game record with 29 made threes, surpassing the previous mark of 27 made threes set by the Houston Rockets on April 7, 2019.

Milwaukee was dominant despite just nine points and six rebounds from two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, it was the duo of Khris Middleton (25 points) and Jrue Holiday (24 points) who led the Bucks.

The Heat and Bucks will face off again Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena on the back end of their back-to-back two-game “series” in Miami designed to reduce travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are five takeaways from the Heat’s loss to the Bucks:

The Heat obviously missed Butler against the Bucks on Tuesday, and Miami may miss its All-Star wing in Wednesday’s game against Milwaukee, too.

Before Tuesday’s contest, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra labeled Butler (sprained right ankle) as “day to day.” Butler watched the game from the Heat’s bench in casual clothes.

When asked whether Butler could play in Wednesday’s game, Spoelstra said: “I don’t want to get into percentages. He’s out tonight and we’ll continue to re-evaluate him every day.”

Butler, 31, injured his right ankle during Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Orlando Magic. He attempted to play through the injury on Christmas Day against the New Orleans Pelicans, but right ankle stiffness forced him to miss the second half.

Butler missed 15 regular-season games last season, with the Heat posting a 6-9 record in those games.

Miami is now 0-1 without Butler this season.

Without Butler, the Heat stuck with a big starting lineup Tuesday. But that strategy didn’t work.

Miami started the double big frontcourt of Bam Adebayo and Meyers Leonard for the second consecutive game, and opted to start 6-7 Moe Harkless in Butler’s place.

The Heat started Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Harkless, Adebayo and Leonard. It’s already the Heat’s third different starting lineup in the first three games of the season.

But that big-big look didn’t work Tuesday, with Spoelstra making the first substitution — Goran Dragic in for Leonard — just 2:02 into the game after the Bucks opened on a 10-0 run. The switch from the 7-footer to the 6-3 Dragic shifted the Heat to an ultra-small lineup.

In search of a spark, Spoelstra used six reserves in the first half: Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, Precious Achiuwa, Avery Bradley, KZ Okpala and Kendrick Nunn.

The Heat then began the second half with a totally different look than the one it started the game with, using a lineup of Herro, Bradley, Robinson, Okpala and Adebayo to begin the third quarter.

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala (rest) was on the Heat’s bench, but not in uniform Tuesday.

How bad was the Heat’s start Tuesday? Historically bad.

The Heat finished the first quarter down 46-26. Miami committed 10 turnovers, and Milwaukee shot 68 percent from the field and 8 of 12 on threes in the period.

The Bucks’ 46 points is the second-most first-quarter points the Heat has allowed in franchise history behind only the 47 points it allowed in the first quarter of a game against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 6, 2006. The Bucks’ 46 points in the first quarter Tuesday is also tied for the fifth-most points the Heat has allowed in any single quarter in franchise history.

It didn’t get much better from there, as the Bucks’ lead expanded to 83-51 entering halftime. That 32-point hole is tied for the Heat’s second-largest halftime deficit in franchise history.

In addition, Milwaukee’s 83 points represented the most points the Heat has allowed in the first half and the second-most points the Heat has allowed in any half in franchise history.

The Bucks shot 63.3 percent from the field and set a new franchise record with 16 made threes in the first half. Middleton scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the first two quarters.

It’ll be hard for the Heat to come away with positive takeaways from Tuesday’s blowout loss, but guard Tyler Herro did find his offensive rhythm.

Herro, 20, finished with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 shooting on threes, three rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes. He scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the first half.

In the first two games of the season, Herro averaged 12 points on 37.5 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting on threes.

The Heat took a small step forward Tuesday toward allowing fans back inside AmericanAirlines Arena.

While the Heat will continue to play home games without any fans in attendance through the end of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, about 100 family members and team and player guests were permitted to attend Tuesday’s contest against the Bucks. Those in attendance were scattered around the lower bowl and socially distanced from other groups, and they were required to wear masks while at their seats.

Spoelstra said before Tuesday’s game that his wife, Nikki, would be among those in attendance. It marked the first time family and friends have been allowed inside the arena to watch a Heat home game this season.

“We’ve been planning on this for a long time,” Spoelstra said. “We just want to make sure that we get all of the protocols right and the health and safety is still the priority. We think we know we can do this in a safe way. It’s great to have some of our loved ones in the stands tonight.”

Nothing official has been announced yet on whether fans will or will not be allowed to attend games at AmericanAirlines Arena beyond the end of 2020. The Heat’s first home game in 2021 is Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.