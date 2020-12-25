Takeaways from the Heat’s Christmas Day win. And the latest on Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury

The Miami Heat picked up its first win of the season on Christmas Day.

The Heat (1-1) defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 111-98 on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena to bounce back from Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Orlando Magic.

It was a productive Christmas for the Heat, but it wasn’t a perfect holiday for one important reason: All-Star wing Jimmy Butler did not play in the second half because of right ankle stiffness.

After a dominant first-half performance from Miami, the Pelicans (1-1) took advantage of Butler’s absence and cut the Heat’s lead to six with 7:43 to play. Miami led by as many as 23 points in the first half.

The Heat responded to the Pelican’s late push with a 20-13 run to close the game and earn the victory.

The Pelicans were led by the duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, who combined for 60 points.

The Heat now has some time to rest and practice before its next game Tuesday against two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat and Bucks face off on back-to-back nights in Miami, with the second matchup coming on Wednesday.

Here are five takeaways from the Heat’s win over the Pelicans on Christmas Day:

After an uncharacteristic and underwhelming offensive performance in the opener, the Heat looks to be back on track.

Miami shot 16 of 37 (43.2 percent) from three-point range against New Orleans after a subpar 7-of-20 outing from deep Wednesday. Friday’s shooting display was a better representation of the Heat’s offense, which averaged 13.4 made threes on 35.4 three-point attempts per game and finished with the second-best team three-point shooting percentage (37.9 percent) last season.

Most of the Heat’s three-pointers came in the first half, with Miami shooting 13 of 21 on threes in the first two quarters. It tied a Heat record for the most made threes in any half in franchise history.

Miami cooled down in the second half, shooting 3 of 16 on threes in the final two quarters.

The Heat still outscored the Pelicans 48-30 from deep.

As expected, Duncan Robinson played a big part in the Heat’s three-point shooting display. Robinson shot 6 of 8 on threes in the first half and finished with a team-high 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting from behind the arc.

If any wondered whether last season was an anomaly for Robinson, he’s off to a strong start this season in proving he’s indeed one of the NBA’s top shooters.

Robinson, 26, finished last season tied with Portland’s Damian Lillard for the third-made made threes in the NBA at 270, behind only Houston’s James Harden (299 threes) and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield (271). Robinson joined Golden State’s Stephen Curry as the only two players in NBA history to finish a season with 270 or more made threes while shooting better than 44 percent from deep.

But now the attention turns to Butler, who exited Friday’s game early because of an ankle injury.

Despite being listed as questionable on the injury report for Friday’s game because of a sprained right ankle, Butler started against the Pelicans. He recorded four points, six rebounds and five assists 16 first-half minutes.

But Butler’s ankle forced him to miss the second half. Butler never came out of the Heat’s locker room for the start of the second half because of right ankle stiffness, and veteran forward Andre Iguodala started the third quarter in his place.

Butler tweaked his right ankle during Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Magic, but he managed to stay in the game. He finished the opener with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 shooting from the foul line, three rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes.

“They stepped on my ankle. That’s what they did,” Butler said Wednesday when asked how how the Magic limited his free-throw attempts and opportunities around the rim. “So I couldn’t move the way that I wanted to. It’s not an excuse. But I feel like I can get into the paint at will. I missed some shots. That’s what it is.”

The good news for the Heat and Butler is they have three off days before their next game Tuesday against the Bucks.

The Heat used its second different starting lineup in the second game of the season, and it included 7-footer Meyers Leonard.

Coach Erik Spoelstra went with a starting lineup of Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo and Leonard against the Pelicans. In Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Orlando Magic, Moe Harkless started instead of Leonard.

Why the switch in the second game?

The Herro-Butler-Robinson-Harkless-Adebayo combination wasn’t great in the regular-season opener, as the lineup was outscored 38-34 in 17 minutes Wednesday.

But the Pelicans’ size also likely influenced Spoelstra’s decision, with New Orleans starting 7-footer Steven Adams, Ingram (6-9) and 6-7 and 285-pound Zion Williamson (6-7, 285). Harkless (6-7, 210) struggled to defend Williamson without fouling in last week’s Heat-Pelicans preseason matchup, as Harkless fouled out after just 14 minutes.

Leonard, who was available but did not play in the Heat’s season opener, finished with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep in 20 minutes.

The starting role isn’t new for Leonard, who started the first 49 games last season before spraining his ankle and falling out of the Heat’s rotation when the season resumed in the NBA’s Disney World bubble.

Miami posted an impressive 34-15 record in those 49 regular-season games Leonard started. And the starting group of Kendrick Nunn, Butler, Robinson, Adebayo and Leonard posted a plus/minus of plus-121 last season, which was the fifth-best plus/minus in the NBA among five-man lineups.

There was also a few notable changes to the Heat’s bench rotation Friday.

After Kendrick Nunn got the nod as the second guard off Miami’s bench in the opener, veteran guard Avery Bradley was used in that role against New Orleans. Nunn did not play Friday.

Bradley, who did not play Wednesday after signing a two-year, $11.6 million contract with Miami as a free agent this offseason, finished his Heat regular-season debut with an impressive stat line of 12 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals.

After using 10 players in the opener, the Heat shortened its rotation to nine players in the first half of Friday’s game. Along with Bradley, Goran Dragic, Precious Achiuwa and Andre Iguodala played off Miami’s bench in the first half.

But Harkless entered as the Heat’s 10th man in the third quarter with Butler exiting the game at halftime.

Dragic again was effective as the Heat’s sixth man, finishing Friday’s win with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting and nine assists in 27 minutes.

KZ Okpala and Chris Silva entered the game for Miami in the final seconds.

The Heat is a really, really good team on Christmas. And Spoelstra is perfect on the holiday.

With Friday’s win, the Heat improved to 11-2 in Christmas Day games. Miami has now won eight consecutive games on the holiday, with its last Christmas Day loss coming against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007.

In addition, Spoelstra now owns a perfect 8-0 record on Christmas Day as the Heat’s head coach. The only other head coach in the four major American sports leagues (NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB) with an undefeated record on the holiday (minimum five games) is Les Harrison, who has a 7-0 Christmas record.

Friday marked the Heat’s first Christmas Day game, which are usually reserved for the NBA’s best and most interesting teams, since a 2015 overtime win over the Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena.