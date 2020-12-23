Takeaways from the Miami Heat’s loss to the Orlando Magic to open the 2020-21 season

It was sloppy, and the Miami Heat struggled in the fourth quarter.

That’s not the way the Heat wanted its first game of the 2020-21 season to be described, and the result wasn’t what it was looking for either.

Less than three months after falling two games short of a championship in the NBA Finals, the Heat opened the season with a 113-107 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at the Amway Center

Miami (0-1) entered the fourth quarter with a four-point lead, but Orlando (1-0) dominated the final period, 34-24, to run away with the victory.

Evan Fournier led the Magic with a team-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, and Aaron Gordon contributed 20 points and seven rebounds.

Next up for Miami is a Christmas Day showcase game. The Heat returns to AmericanAirlines Arena for its home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Here are five takeaways from the Heat’s loss to the Magic to open the regular season:

The Heat’s rotation will fluctuate throughout the season, but Wednesday’s opener provided a baseline of what to expect.

Miami used a starting lineup of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Moe Harkless and Bam Adebayo against the Magic.

Robinson, Butler and Adebayo were projected as Heat starters, but the other two spots were up for grabs.

Herro, 20, got the start to begin his second NBA season over guards Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and Avery Bradley. Herro started only eight of the 55 regular-season games he appeared in as a rookie last season, and he made five starts in the playoffs — all coming in the NBA Finals after Dragic went out because of a torn plantar fascia in his left foot that he suffered in Game 1 of the championship series.

Herro recorded 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting, six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes.

Harkless, who signed with the Heat as a free agent this offseason, got the start alongside Adebayo in the Heat’s frontcourt over Andre Iguodala, Meyers Leonard, KZ Okpala and Kelly Olynyk. The 27-year-old Harkless started both of Miami’s preseason games, and he started 48 total games while splitting last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

The Heat’s bench rotation in the opener included five players: Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, Precious Achiuwa and Kendrick Nunn.

Dragic was sharp, with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, four rebounds and seven assists. Achiuwa finished his regular-season NBA debut with eight points and three rebounds in 13 minutes.

But with 13 realistic rotation options available and a 10-man rotation used Wednesday, there wasn’t room for everybody. Avery Bradley, Udonis Haslem, Meyers Leonard, KZ Okpala and Chris Silva were the five active Heat players who did not play in the season opener.

It continues to look like the midrange jumper is going to be a very effective shot for Adebayo this season.

Adebayo put together a dominant performance to begin his fourth NBA season, finishing with 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Adebayo continues to look comfortable and confident with his improved outside shot, as he made three baskets from the midrange Wednesday.

It’s just a continuation of the growth Adebayo has displayed with his outside shot since last postseason. He was 17 of 37 (45.9 percent) on midrange shots in the playoffs after shooting 22.3 percent from midrange in the regular season.

During the Heat’s two-game preseason, Adebayo shot 3 of 4 on midrange shots.

But it wasn’t all good for Adebayo. He finished with seven turnovers.

Speaking of turnovers, the Heat was very sloppy in the season opener. And it was one of the big reasons Miami lost.

Following an abbreviated two-month offseason and two-game preseason that Butler did not even play in, the Heat unsurprisingly still has some rust to work through. Miami committed 22 turnovers that Orlando turned into 24 points.

The first half was especially sloppy. The Magic scored 18 points off 12 first-half turnovers from the Heat.

But the Magic wasn’t much better, finishing the opener with 18 turnovers. Orlando still outscored Miami 24-20 on points off turnovers.

Adebayo, Butler and Herro combined to commit 17 turnovers Wednesday.

Butler was the beneficiary of some of the Magic’s mistakes.

The Heat’s All-Star wing set a new career-high with seven steals in the opener. He also finished with 19 points, three rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes.

Butler came alive offensively after he was called for a technical foul with 6:33 remaining in the third quarter for arguing that he was fouled while trying to record a steal. He scored 11 of his 19 points after the technical.

While the Heat had a full complement of players for its season opener, the NBA received a strong reminder Wednesday of just how unique and challenging this season will be amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On just the second day of the season, the Houston Rockets could not field the league-required eight available players for Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. As a result the NBA postponed the Rockets-Thunder game at Toyota Center.

The NBA said in a release: “Three Houston Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus under the NBA’s testing program. Following the contact tracing protocol, four other players are quarantined at this time. Additionally, James Harden is unavailable due to a violation of the Health and Safety Protocols. All other Rockets players were tested again today, and all returned negative results. Houston has one additional player who is unavailable due to injury.”

Before Wednesday’s season opener in Orlando, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it’s a reminder of the reality that the NBA season is starting during an ongoing pandemic.

“I think every organization, you just have to expect [the unexpected], and you have to be prepared for a bunch of unpredictable things,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t know all the details of [Houston’s situation], so I can’t comment too much on that. But I think all of us are very aware that there is reality, the virus is still out there. And sometimes when you’re able to be in this NBA world and continue to do what we love to do, for a slight moment you can almost lose track of that.”

The NBA had no players test positive once they entered the bubble at Walt Disney World for last season’s restart in July. But teams are operating in individual team markets and traveling to play games this season, so positive tests and postponed games are expected.