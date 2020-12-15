Antetokounmpo chooses extension with Bucks over 2021 free agency. What it means for Heat

The Miami Heat’s primary target in 2021 free agency will not be a free agent in 2021.

Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo announced Tuesday he will sign a five-year, $228 million supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo, 26, was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 if he had not signed a max extension before the Dec. 21 deadline, and the Heat was expected to be one of the many teams that aggressively pursued the superstar forward on the open market.

In the wake of Antetokounmpo’s decision to sign the extension, the Heat would have to trade for Antetokounmpo if it wants to add him to its roster any time soon.

Antetokounmpo posted on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon: “This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

Even before Tuesday’s news, the Heat likely wouldn’t have had outright cap space for a max free agent like Antetokounmpo this upcoming offseason anyway after signing All-Star center Bam Adebayo to a max contract extension last month.

With Adebayo recently signing a max extension, the Heat would need to trade every player on its roster except Jimmy Butler and Adebayo to have the cap room to sign most max free agents outright in 2021 unless the cap is well above the $112.4 million projection. Or Miami would need to execute a sign-and-trade for a max free agent.

Adebayo and Antetokounmpo are friends and share the same agent, Alex Saratsis. The Heat eliminated the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs last season.

While Antetokounmpo is off the board, the list of those who could potentially become free agents in 2021 includes Victor Oladipo, Kawhi Leonard and Jrue Holiday, among others.

Antetokounmpo’s decision to sign an extension with the Bucks could also push the Heat to become more active in the trade market.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is a player who would interest Miami if he became available. And disgruntled superstar guard James Harden, who has asked the Houston Rockets to trade him, reportedly has the Heat on his list of preferred destinations along with the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Bucks.

The Heat currently has about $73 million in salaries committed to five players for the 2021-22 season, with the cap projected to be about $112.4 million next season. But Miami really has about $78 million on its books for 2021-22 because a $5.2 million waive-and-stretch cap hit for Ryan Anderson also has to be included.