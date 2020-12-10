Podcast: Takeaways from the start of Heat training camp. And a look at the Harden question

Miami Heat basketball is back.

Just two months after last season ended for the Heat with a runner-up finish in the NBA Finals, preparation for the 2020-21 season is already underway. The Heat began team practices on Sunday and opens its two-game preseason schedule Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discussed the latest happenings from post-practice interviews with coach Erik Spoelstra and players. Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem had some interesting things to say recently.

Also, what will the NBA season look like with games to be played at home arenas during the COVID-19 pandemic? Chiang and Wilson have thoughts.

They close the episode with a look at the James Harden situation. Should the Heat explore a trade for the disgruntled Houston Rockets star guard? And an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bradley Beal.

Listen below.