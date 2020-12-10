Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami Heat

Podcast: Takeaways from the start of Heat training camp. And a look at the Harden question

Miami Heat basketball is back.

Just two months after last season ended for the Heat with a runner-up finish in the NBA Finals, preparation for the 2020-21 season is already underway. The Heat began team practices on Sunday and opens its two-game preseason schedule Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discussed the latest happenings from post-practice interviews with coach Erik Spoelstra and players. Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem had some interesting things to say recently.

Also, what will the NBA season look like with games to be played at home arenas during the COVID-19 pandemic? Chiang and Wilson have thoughts.

They close the episode with a look at the James Harden situation. Should the Heat explore a trade for the disgruntled Houston Rockets star guard? And an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bradley Beal.

Listen below.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Anthony Chiang
Anthony Chiang
Anthony Chiang covers the Miami Heat for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and was born and raised in Miami.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service