Dwyane Wade advised him to play for the Heat. This star now joining Wade’s shoe company

After heeding close friend Dwyane Wade’s advice to play for the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler is following Wade’s footsteps once more.

Butler has agreed to a multi-year signature shoe deal with Chinese apparel company, Li-Ning, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald. ESPN’s Nick DePaula was the first to report the news.

Li-Ning has a lifetime deal with Wade, who first signed with the company in 2012 before getting the lifetime deal in 2018, according to Bleacher Report.

Portland Trailblazers star CJ McCollum signed with Li-Ning in 2017, marking the company’s biggest signing since Wade.

Now Butler is part of the group, and it comes on the heels of Butler leading the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals, which saw him become the sixth player in history to have multiple triple-double games in the NBA Finals.

Butler’s deal with Li-Ning has not been officially announced yet, but it’s expected to be announced soon.