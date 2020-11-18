NBA draft live updates: Will the Heat make a selection or trade its first-round pick?

The Miami Heat enters the NBA draft without much fanfare. Sound familiar?

Last year, the Heat was drafting 13th. It wasn’t necessarily supposed to make a splashy, franchise-altering pick and somehow it maybe turned out to be. Miami landed Tyler Herro and was on its way to an unlikely run to the 2020 NBA Finals with the talented rookie playing an important part.

About 17 months later, the 2020 NBA draft is finally here, roughly five months late because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Heat enters the draft with the No. 20 pick. It’s nothing flashy, but Miami’s track record means Wednesday could still wind up being an important day for a team with title aspirations.

Maryland’s Jalen Smith (25) dunks as Rutgers’ Myles Johnson (15) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Piscataway, N.J., on March 3, 2020. John Minchillo AP

Who could the Heat pick?

7:30 p.m.: The mock drafts are all over place predicting whom the Heat might take at No. 20. It should serve as a clear reminder: There’s a good chance Miami trades this pick unless someone the Heat loves is still on the board.

If Miami does make the pick, this is who expects think might be the choice:

▪ ESPN.com: SG Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

▪ CBSSports.com: PG Tre Jones, Duke

▪ USA Today: C Aleksej Pokusevski, Serbia

▪ Sports Illustrated: C Isaiah Stewart, Washington

▪ Sporting News: PF Jalen Smith, Maryland

▪ The Ringer: PF Jalen Smith

▪ The Athletic: SG Desmond Bane, TCU

Smith has been linked to the Heat since early in the draft process and he remains a logical choice if he falls. There’s still a chance the power forward could wind up going in the lottery, though.

The Los Angeles Times also did a mock draft surveying beat writers for all 30 teams, including the Herald’s Anthony Chiang, who had Miami picking Stanford Cardinal shooting guard Tyrell Terry.

Pick or trade?

7 p.m.: At No. 20, the Heat isn’t in a position where the expectation is to grab a future superstar or All-Star player. It is, however, a place where Miami could find some additional depth and another young piece to develop.

The Heat also might just have bigger plans in mind.

The big question Wednesday: make a selection at No. 20 or trade the pick?

If Miami makes its first-round pick, a big man seems to be the most likely direction to go. Post player Meyers Leonard is a free agent and the Heat needs to find a long-term power forward or center to pair with Bam Adebayo.

Miami could also just take a best-player-available approach and try to land another sharpshooting wing or a ready-to-contribute guard.

It does seem nearly as likely the Heat trades the pick, though. Miami is still angling for bigger moves, like signing Giannis Antetokounmpo next year or trading for Bradley Beal down the road, and it might need future first-round picks to make those moves possible.

Currently, Miami can’t deal an unprotected first-round pick until 2028 because teams can’t trade first-round picks in back-to-back drafts and the Heat currently doesn’t own its 2021 or 2023 picks, and the 2023 pick has protections tying it up through 2026. Landing a future first-rounder might be necessary to making a blockbuster deal happen.