Podcast: What would December start mean for the Heat? And a rundown of offseason questions

This NBA offseason could be a short one.

The NBA is hoping to reach an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association for a Dec. 22 start to a 72-game 2020-21 regular season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the draft set for Nov. 18 and free agency likely shortly after that, the turnaround to the start of training camp and opening night would be a very quick one in this scenario.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, are once again joined by Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds to discuss what a December start to next season would mean for the Heat.

Would the Heat benefit from that short turnaround because of its expected roster continuity? Or would it be a disadvantage for the Heat after its season ended less than three weeks ago in the NBA Finals? Also, what would it mean for next season’s schedule and what challenges would the league face in pulling off a December start?

Chiang, Reynolds and Wilson closed the episode with a conversation about Heat president Pat Riley’s season-ending news conference from last week, and went over potential Heat free agent and trade targets.

Listen below.