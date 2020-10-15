Miami Herald Logo
Dwyane Wade was walking down a California beach during a wedding proposal...

Proposing marriage can take months of planning or in the moment.

But even the best proposal plans can’t take into account variables like a certain Miami Heat legend popping in for a photobomb moment.

Dwyane Wade was walking down California’s Rosewood Miramar Beach during the middle of Ryan Basch’s proposal to Katie Ryan, and the former NBA star’s reaction was priceless.

D-Wade held his hand over his heart in reacting to the beach proposal, and took photos with the newly engaged couple.

Hahahahaha this is insane!!! @dwyanewade you’re the man!

When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal

Basch also posted to Instagram that D-Wade and wife, Gabrielle Union, were getting an invite to the wedding.

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
