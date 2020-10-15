Dwyane Wade was walking down a California beach during a wedding proposal...

Proposing marriage can take months of planning or in the moment.

But even the best proposal plans can’t take into account variables like a certain Miami Heat legend popping in for a photobomb moment.

Dwyane Wade was walking down California’s Rosewood Miramar Beach during the middle of Ryan Basch’s proposal to Katie Ryan, and the former NBA star’s reaction was priceless.

D-Wade held his hand over his heart in reacting to the beach proposal, and took photos with the newly engaged couple.

Basch also posted to Instagram that D-Wade and wife, Gabrielle Union, were getting an invite to the wedding.

