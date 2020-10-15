Podcast: An early preview of the Miami Heat’s offseason, and the biggest looming questions

There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the specifics of the NBA offseason.

The 2020 NBA Draft is tentatively set for Nov. 18, but the start dates for free agency and next season are still undetermined. However, that won’t stop transaction talk from beginning now that the 2019-20 NBA season has finally come to an end.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discuss the Heat’s upcoming offseason.

Who are Miami’s free agents? What’s the Heat’s salary-cap situation? Can Miami bring the core of this season’s team back? Is the 2021 offseason still at the center of the Heat’s plan? Chiang and Wilson cover all of those questions and more in this week’s episode.

