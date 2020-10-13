Miami Herald Logo
Podcast: The Miami Heat’s season is over. A look back at the moments that made it special

Just like that, one of the most memorable seasons in Miami Heat history is over.

The Heat’s season ended Sunday with its Game 6 Finals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, as Miami finished two wins short of an NBA championship. But the loss doesn’t take away from what the Heat accomplished, as it became the first team seeded fifth or lower to play in the NBA Finals since 1999.

Throw in the fact that Heat players, coaches and staff spent three months together isolated in a quarantine setting at Disney to complete the season, and the 2019-20 campaign is one that will be remembered forever not only for the wins but for the experiences.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, are once again joined by Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds to discuss the way the season ended and what it means for the franchise moving forward.

Chiang, Reynolds and Wilson ran through their most memorable moments from the Heat’s season, and Reynolds shared a conversation he had with former Heat and current Lakers guard Dion Waiters in the NBA bubble.

Listen below, and stay tuned for another episode of the Heat Check podcast later this week that will break down the team’s offseason situation. That means draft talk, free agency talk and maybe even some trade talk.

Profile Image of Anthony Chiang
Anthony Chiang
Anthony Chiang covers the Miami Heat for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and was born and raised in Miami.
