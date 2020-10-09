Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic is expected to miss Game 5 of NBA Finals against Lakers

It looks like the Miami Heat will continue to play without starting guard Goran Dragic on Friday.

Dragic has been ruled out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a torn plantar fascia in his left foot, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. League sources confirmed to the Miami Herald that the expectation is that Dragic would miss his fourth consecutive game because of the injury.

With Bam Adebayo back from a two-game absence and Dragic out in Game 4, the Heat used a starting lineup of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder and Adebayo on Tuesday. The expectation is Miami will use that same starting group Friday.

Dragic warmed up before Game 4 on Tuesday in an attempt to play despite considerable discomfort from the injury.

Pregame video showed Dragic had trouble moving laterally when trying to defend Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn. Dragic then walked slowly to the bench after coming to the realization it would not be possible to play in Game 4.

“I’m dealing with a lot of pain, so that’s the main concern,” Dragic said Monday. “I don’t want to be a liability there on the floor for my team. I want to be the best that I can be. It’s just, it is what it is.

“They told me that it can change day-to-day. It’s just a matter of comfort, and if I can push off my leg. I do have to admit, it’s better than it was. The injury happened four days ago. We’ll just see how it’s going to react in the near future, and hopefully I will be back.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Dragic following Game 4: “Goran wasn’t ready. I mean, he’s doing everything he possibly can to get into this competition. Our guys want to be out there and play for this. We have a purpose why we are here. Goran has put his heart and soul into this, so he’s going to continue to try to do everything he possibly can. When I mentioned it the other night how you can see it in his eyes and deep into his soul, how much he wants to be out here, I think probably you all can see that as well.”

Dragic, 34, did not play in the second half of Game 1 because of the foot injury. He recorded six points on 3-of-8 shooting and three assists in 15 first-half minutes, as the injury looked to occur in the second quarter when Dragic stepped on Lakers guard Rajon Rondo’s foot.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The left foot bothered Dragic for a few weeks, but it became much worse in Game 1 of the Finals when he fully tore the plantar fascia.

Dragic, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, has been one of the Heat’s most reliable and efficient offensive options this postseason. He entered the Finals averaging a team-high 20.9 points on 45.2 percent shooting, to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists during the playoff run.

Dragic entered Friday with the second-best plus/minus on the Heat’s roster this postseason at plus-77 behind only center Bam Adebayo, who is a plus-80.

Friday marked the 18th game Dragic has missed this season because of various injuries, and the fourth game he has been unavailable for this postseason.

If the Heat is able to avoid elimination and extend the series, Dragic’s next opportunity to return would be in Game 6 on Sunday (7:30 p.m., ABC).

“It’s not the easiest thing right now for me to sit down on the sideline and watch my team,” Dragic said Monday, “how they are battling, how they are playing well, and of course I want to be out there. But yeah, I don’t know. Most of the times I ask myself, I ask the guy above us why it has to happen right now. It’s tough.”