Podcast: Can the Heat rally from a 3-1 series deficit vs. the Lakers in the Finals?

The odds are stacked against the Miami Heat.

After dropping Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Heat finds itself trailing the Los Angeles Lakers 3-1 in the series. NBA teams that take a 3-1 lead in the playoffs have won their series 95 percent (246-13) of the time in league history.

Can the Heat add to the list of teams to overcome a 3-1 series deficit? The comeback would have to start with a Game 5 win on Friday night.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, are once again joined by Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds to discuss what went wrong for Miami late in Game 4. They also looked ahead and broke down the Heat’s chances of extending the series.

The one thing they all agreed on is this Heat season is already a huge success. Miami is the first team seeded fifth or lower that has made it to the NBA Finals since 1999, when the eighth-seeded New York Knicks represented the East in the championship series during a lockout-shortened season.

There’s a lot to discuss. Listen to this week’s episode below.