Podcast: Breaking down and reliving Jimmy Butler’s Finals performance for the ages

With the Miami Heat trailing the Los Angeles Lakers 2-0 in the NBA Finals, many thought the series was already over.

But not Jimmy Butler.

The All-Star wing turned in an all-time great performance, with 40 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the field and 12-of-14 shooting from the foul line, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks to will the Heat to a 115-104 Game 3 victory over the Lakers on Sunday.

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, are once again joined by Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds to break down everything surrounding Game 3 and Butler’s historic night.

Butler became just the third player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double in the Finals, joining Jerry West (1969 Finals) and LeBron James (2015 Finals) on that list.

Chiang, Reynolds and Wilson also looked ahead at what the Heat’s Game 3 win means for the rest of the series. And what’s the latest on injured starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic? Find out in this week’s episode.