Miami injury bug claims Butler. And why Heat didn’t bother with film of last Rockets game.

It’s not for lack of trying, but the Miami Heat’s players can’t seem to stop getting sick.

The latest victim of the illness floating around Heat’s locker room is Miami’s most important player. Jimmy Butler, who hasn’t missed a game since he missed the sat out the first three of the season for the birth of his child, could be forced off the court Wednesday when the Heat faces the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

Butler and fellow forward James Johnson both did not practice Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena and Miami wasn’t sure whether either would travel with the team to Houston.

“They’re not a sponsor of ours, but we have so much Purell around the facility. Everywhere we go, [head athletic trainer Jay Sabol] is like spraying our hands,” coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Heat’s 117-100 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday in Miami. “We’re doing everything we can possibly do. Guys got flu shots, taking care of themselves. We have ginger shots everywhere you turn -- anything you can think of that can potentially help. Maybe we shouldn’t do any of it because none of it’s working right now.”

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

The undisclosed illness has now passed around through about half the locker room. Butler and Johnson are the latest dealing with it, and Udonis Haslem missed Hornets game because of it — the power forward will be available when the Heat (12-4) plays the Rockets (11-6) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Guards Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Dion Waiters have also all missed time due to illness this year.

“I’m going to just keep drinking my orange juice and eating my daily vitamins,” said post player Bam Adebayo, who hasn’t missed a game this season. “It just gets to certain people. I feel like we’re trying to take care of it. We’re trying to clear it out of the locker room as quickly as possible.”

Heat expects different Rockets on Wednesday

The last time Miami secured a win against team with a winning record came almost a month ago. Houston came to AmericanAirlines Arena on Nov. 3 and by the end of the first quarter the result was all but decided. The Heat erupted for 46 points in the first quarter — a franchise record for an opening period — and cruised to a 29-point win.

The blowout win was invigorating in the moment, but won’t have any effect Wednesday — at all. Miami didn’t even watch film from the win earlier this month, Herro said.

“They’re definitely going to come with a whole different type of attitude, energy,” the rookie wing said. “We really didn’t watch film from that game, but we know what to take away from it and what we need to implement into tomorrow’s game plan.”

The Rockets left Florida after the game sitting at just .500. Now Houston is tied for fifth in the Western Conference and has one of the 10 best records in the NBA.

The next week will be telling for the Heat, which simply hasn’t had many opportunities against playoff teams this month. With a day off beforehand and a day off after, Miami will have a real chance to grab a win against a good team Wednesday.

More opportunities will follow soon after, too. The Heat returns home to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday, then embarks on a three-game road trip against the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, all of whom made the playoffs last season.

“Road trips are always a big test for us, being young,” Herro said. “I think it’s always going to be a test for us, just continuing to make sure our eyes are in the right direction and hopefully we get back to full strength for those couple games.”

Injury update

Point forward Justise Winslow’s potential return comes at a good time for the Heat, considering it might be without Jimmy Butler. Miami is also still missing small forwards Derrick Jones Jr. and KZ Okapala, neither of whom will play Wednesday in Texas.

Winslow is officially listed as probable. He hasn’t played since he suffered a concussion against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 7.

The Rockets will also be shorthanded, though. Post player Nene, and wings Eric Gordon and Gerald Green are out. Post player Clint Capela is listed as questionable because of an illness of his own.