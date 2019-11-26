Podcast: How much are we reading into the Miami Heat’s blowout loss in Philadelphia?

It was business as usual for the Miami Heat on Monday. The Charlotte Hornets came to AmericanAirlines Arena with a losing record, and the Heat did what it always does against bad teams in Miami.

The Heat didn’t trail after the first quarter and breezed to a 117-100 win at home. Miami is taking care of business against bad teams — the Heat is 10-0 against teams with a record of .500 or worse — and at the AAA, where Miami boasts a spotless 7-0 record.

This episode of the Heat Check podcast isn’t going to focus on this, though. This episode instead flashes back to Saturday, when Miami got blown out by the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. The schedule got tough for the Heat after a soft patch and, at least for one night, Miami wasn’t up to the challenge. David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Heat beat writer from the Miami Herald, break down the loss and discuss whether it was seriously telling for the Heat’s larger aspirations this season.

Things are about to change for Miami, anyway. Coach Erik Spoelstra said point forward Justise Winslow should return to practice Tuesday after a concussion has kept him off the floor since Nov. 7 and wing Dion Waiters — remember him? — can rejoin the team Saturday after his 10-game suspension ends with the Heat’s game against the Golden State Warriors — remember them?

Of course, this all pales in comparison to the biggest news of the week: Vice jerseys are back! The Heat unveiled some powder blue “ViceWave” uniforms Monday, which will debut Friday in Miami against the Warriors. We — noted fashion experts — give our review of the new look and deliver the definitive rankings of the Heat’s Vice collection, which seems like it might be complete.