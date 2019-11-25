Heat busts out of brief shooting slump with another blowout win against Hornets in Miami

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Miami. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Heat’s extremely brief shooting slump is over.

Two days after the Heat’s offense faltered in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami bounced back with another blowout win at home, shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from the three-point line to beat the Charlotte Hornets 117-100 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat’s sharpshooting effort came from all directions in Miami. Point guard Kendrick Nunn scored 19 points and went 5 of 6 from three-point range. Post player Kelly Olynyk finished with a season-high 15 and went 4 of 5 on threes. Tyler Herro added 18 and went 2 of 7 from three. Jimmy Butler and post player Bam Adebayo, however, led everyone, each scoring 21 points without hitting a single three.

Miami, which entered Monday with the third best three-point and field goal percentages in the NBA, finished 13 of 31 from long range. It was the seventh time the Heat (12-4) made at least 41 percent of its three-pointers in a single game and the 13 makes marked the 12th time it finished in double figures.

Miami dug an early 7-0 hole, took the lead once at 11-10, took it again at 15-14 and never trailed again. Butler carried the load in the first quarter with 10 points and the Heat went 5 of 9 from three to take a 36-31 lead.

By halftime, Miami hadn’t cooled off. The Heat went 12 of 22 from three-point range in the first half and went into halftime with a 69-58 lead, with Butler, Herro, Nunn and Olynyk already with double-digit points. The Hornets (6-12) never again cut the lead to single digits and Miami rolled.

The Heat is now 6-0 at home to start the season with an average margin of victory of more than 17 points. Miami is also 9-0 against losing teams.