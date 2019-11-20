Heat moves to 10-3, as offense continues to roll behind Duncan Robinson’s big night

Miami Heat players Miami Heat forward Chris Silva talk on the court during a time out in the first half as the Miami Heat host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 124-100 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-10) on Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena ...

1. What a difference a year makes for the Heat’s offense.

The Heat finished last season below average in almost every offensive category — 26th in points (105.7), 22nd in shooting percentage (45), 21st in three-point shooting percentage (34.9), 30th in free-throw percentage (69.5), 23rd in turnovers (14.7) and 26th in offensive rating (106.7 points per 100 possessions).

A year later, the Heat is among the best in a few offensive categories, entering Wednesday ranked first in shooting percentage (47.9), third in three-point shooting percentage (38.4) and fifth in assists (26.3). And Miami has improved in other offensive categories, entering Wednesday ranked 13th in offensive rating (107.8 points per 100 possessions).

That Heat’s offense continued to play an efficient style against the Cavaliers, finishing with 124 points on 52.6 percent shooting from the field and 51.4 percent (19 of 37) shooting on threes. Miami also recorded 25 assists.

On the way to another strong performance, the Heat tied a franchise record for most points scored in a first half with 75. The Heat also scored 75 first-half points against the Clippers on Nov. 19, 1997.

The Heat’s 10-3 start is tied for the best 13-game start to a season in franchise history. The last time the Heat began a season at 10-3 was in 2013-14, the final year of the Big 3 era.

2. Duncan Robinson’s elite outside shooting was a big reason for the Heat’s offensive success Wednesday.

Robinson’s shooting against the Cavaliers was historic, as he finished with 29 points with the help of 9 of 15 shooting on threes. It marked a new career-high in points and threes made, as Robinson finished one short of tying the franchise record of 10 made threes in a game.

The second quarter was especially impressive, as Robinson scored 21 on 7-of-9 shooting on threes. He finished the first half with 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting from three-point range.

The highlight of that second quarter was a 36-footer Robinson made with confidence for his seventh three of the period and eighth of the half.

It marked new franchise records for most threes made by one player in any quarter or half. Robinson surpassed the previous marks of six made threes in a quarter (done by Wayne Ellington twice and Brian Shaw) and six made threes in a half (done by numerous Heat players, most recently by Ellington).

Robinson’s three-point shooting is the skill that earned him a spot on the Heat’s roster as an undrafted prospect out of Michigan. He spent most of last season with the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce as one of Miami’s two-way contract players.

Robinson, 25, has made 44 percent of his threes this season. He has started in each of the Heat’s past six games with Justise Winslow sidelined by a concussion, and it could be difficult to take Robinson out of the starting lineup with the way he’s playing even when Winslow returns.

To add to Robinson’s career-best performance, it came against his college coach. Cavaliers coach John Beilein coached Robinson at Michigan from 2015 to 2018.

3. But the turnovers continue to be an issue for an otherwise efficient Heat offense.

The Heat entered Wednesday averaging a league-high 18.8 turnovers per game this season. That trend continued against the Cavaliers, with Miami committing 24 turnovers in the win.

A breakdown of the turnovers Wednesday (in order): Kendrick Nunn bad pass, Nunn bad pass, Nunn bad pass, Jimmy Butler traveling, Meyers Leonard bad pass, Nunn bad pass, Chris Silva loose ball foul, Tyler Herro lost ball, Herro bad pass, Goran Dragic bad pass, Silva offensive foul, Butler bad pass, Butler bad pass, Leonard lost ball, Nunn bad pass, Bam Adebayo offensive foul, Adebayo bad pass, Adebayo offensive foul, Herro bad pass, Herro bad pass, Kelly Olynyk bad pass, Herro lost ball, Silva lost ball and shot clock violation.

It has been the one glaring issue for an otherwise improved Heat offense. Miami has committed 20 or more turnovers in six of its first 13 games this season. The Heat had 20 or more turnovers in six of 82 games last season.

The Cavaliers weren’t much better, though. Cleveland, which entered averaging 14.9 turnovers, committed 19 turnovers Wednesday.

4. The crazy thing about the Heat’s offensive performance is that it not only came on a night full of turnovers. But it also came on an off shooting night for leading man Jimmy Butler.

Butler finished with 21 points on 3 of 16 shooting from the field. Most of his points came from the foul line, where he was 13 of 13.

How did the Heat still make 52.6 percent of its shots? Butler’s teammates combined to shoot 38 of 62 (61.3 percent) against the Cavaliers.

While Butler did miss a lot of shots, he did do other things to help the Heat. Along with all the free throws, he also finished with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks. The Heat outscored the Cavaliers by a team-best 28 points with Butler on the court.

There will be plenty of nights where the Heat needs Butler to score 20-plus points to win. Wednesday was definitely not one of those nights.

5. Another home game, another blowout win for the Heat.

After finishing with an underwhelming 19-22 home record last season, the Heat has started the season with a 6-0 record at AmericanAirlines Arena. The only remaining undefeated teams at home are the Heat, Celtics, 76ers and Raptors.

The Heat has simply been dominant at home. Miami’s six wins at AmericanAirlines Arena have come by an NBA-best average margin of 18.5 points.

Included in there is a 19-point home win over the Grizzlies, a 15-point home win over the Hawks, a 29-point home win over the Rockets, a nine-point home win over the Pistons, Saturday’s 15-point home win over the Pelicans and Wednesday’s 24-point home win over the Cavaliers.

Also, the Cavaliers have now dropped 17 consecutive games at AmericanAirlines Arena. Cleveland’s losing streak in Miami dates back to 2010.