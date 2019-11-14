Guards Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro still questionable for Miami Heat in Cleveland

The Miami Heat still isn’t sure whether Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro will be available Thursday when it takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Dragic and Herro are both listed as questionable on the Heat’s afternoon injury report ahead of the 6 p.m. tipoff in Cleveland. Dragic, who played Tuesday in Miami’s 117-108 win against the Detroit Pistons, is dealing with an illness and Herro is still recovering from a left ankle sprain which kept him out against the Pistons.

Forward James Johnson is still listed as probable. He’s also recovering from an illness, which kept him out against Detoit.

Herro was a game-time decision for the Heat (7-3) on Tuesday in Miami. The rookie wing went through warm-ups before being ruled out shortly before tipoff at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Even if he and Johnson return, the Heat will be short-handed against the Cavaliers. Point forward Justise Winslow and small forwards Derrick Jones Jr. and KZ Okpala did not travel to Ohio on Wednesday. Winslow remains in concussion protocol, while Jones is dealing with a left hip strain and Okpala is battling a right Achilles strain. Winslow, who has started all five games he has played in this year, hasn’t played since Nov. 5 when he collided with Denver Nuggets post player Paul Millsap in a loss in Denver. Winslow finished the game, but didn’t suit up last Thursday against the Phoenix Suns and hasn’t played since.

Jones, who began the season in Miami’s rotation, hasn’t played since the game in Phoenix and has only played in four games this year. Okpala hasn’t played yet this month.

With wing Dion Waiters still in the midst of a 10-game suspension, the Heat could have as few as nine players available Thursday if Dragic, Herro and Johnson can’t play. Miami played with 10 against the Pistons on Tuesday. Point guard Daryl Macon, who is on a two-way contract and was called up from to join the Heat for the Pistons game because of the injuries, is with the team once again in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers (4-6) will be without small forward Dylan Windler, post player John Henson and center Ante Zizic. Guard Matthew Dellavedova and shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. are both questionable.