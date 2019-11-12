Shorthanded Heat assists on 33 of 40 field goals to hold off Detroit Pistons in Miami

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Goran Dragic (7) congratulated teammate Daryl Macon (15) after a play in the second quarter of an NBA basketball regular season game against the Detroit Pistons at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Miami. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Heat only had 10 players healthy and available Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. Two of those players were undrafted rookies. Two more were undrafted players in their second seasons.

Another of those two, however, were Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic — a pair of former All-Stars and tone-setters. The two guards combined for 18 assists and, with them leading the way, the Heat assisted on 33 of 40 field goals. Miami built a double-digit lead early and never struggled with the Pistons on the way to a 117-108 win at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Butler finished with 20 points to go along with his 12 assists. Dragic scored 18 to go along with his six assists. Those undrafted, unheralded youngsters helped, too — second-year swingman Duncan Robinson scored 11, rookie point guard Kendrick Nunn scored 20, and fellow rookie Chris Silva notched eight points and nine rebounds.

The style was how the Heat (7-3) had to win. Starting point forward Justise Winslow missed his third straight game because of a concussion and standout rookie wing Tyler Herro sat out with a left ankle sprain. Miami also continued to play without wing Dion Waiters, who is serving a 10-game suspension, and forward James Johnson, who is battling an undisclosed illness.

Detroit (4-8) faced dire straits, too. The Pistons didn’t arrive in South Florida until about 5 a.m. after weather delayed the team’s flight out of Michigan. In the afternoon, Detroit ruled out Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose. The Heat was shorthanded, but so were the Pistons and Miami jumped on them early. The Heat led 28-17 at the end of the first quarter and stretched it all the way to 59-37 by halftime in Miami.

In the fourth, Detroit trimmed the lead all the way down to 104-95 with 4:20 left. The Heat’s passing shut the door.

The immediate answer was to set Bam Adebayo on the elbow as Butler cut to the basket. The post player floated at alley-oop to the wing and Butler finished a layup through contact for a three-point play. A possession later, post player Kelly Olynyk fed Adebayo for a dunk and Miami’s lead was quickly back to 14, large enough to survive even as Detroit chipped away in the final minutes.