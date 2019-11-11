Twitter had a field day after finding out Dion Waiters got too high on a plane

There might not be an NBA player whose had a worse start to the season than Dion Waiters.

The Heat guard has yet to appear in a game this season — and won’t be any time soon after being hit with a 10-game suspension for his bizarre edible situation. Still, that didn’t stop Twitter from poking fun at Waiters.

Below are some of the best memes that have spawned from the Waiters-gummies fiasco.

Coach: Dion you ok?



Dion Waiters [15 gummies deep]: pic.twitter.com/uD8BUA4djL — Kyle Harris (@heykyleharris) November 9, 2019

@heykyleharris had reach deep into the archives for this snippet from NBA 2K15’s My Career. How this reading made the final version of the game is a mystery. Regardless, a full version of this clip can be found here.

How Dion Waiters was hitting edibles on the Heat plane pic.twitter.com/8Rmw4Ky4f9 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 10, 2019

All good memes begin and end with “Friday” references. Great choice.

Make no mistake — 2 Chainz is a hooper. He just got caught slipping when he guest starred on Kevin Garnett’s Area 21 segment during the 2017 NBA Playoffs. The meme it created, however, is unmatched.

dion waiters when that thang kicked in pic.twitter.com/YX4X0AHVj9 — (@_illionaire) November 10, 2019

This is essentially what happens when you ingest 10 THC-infused gummies at 40,000 feet in the air.

Dion Waiters also had a career high yesterday https://t.co/A7wIjOmleV — OU Fan Safe Space (@A_FORD_10) November 9, 2019

Great wordplay. Top tier tweet.

Short, simple and to the point.

Imagine being the player who realized Waiters was mentally on another plant. If this was how that moment happened, you couldn’t help but laughing.

This how dion waiters looked when his teammates woke him up pic.twitter.com/nTThSLoTfw — Drake (@2chienz) November 9, 2019

This might not be a perfect impersonation but it couldn’t be far off.

Dion Waiters refusing to rat out the "teammate" who gave him the gummy pic.twitter.com/4htBobDAVt — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) November 10, 2019

Two days later and Waiters still has yet to say which “teammate” gave him the gummies. An icon.

UPDATE: Dion Waiters’ mother responds on Instagram to my report. pic.twitter.com/U7WmhIqOZU — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 9, 2019

Momma Waiters probably should’ve just stayed out of this one. Defending your child is one thing but refuting the reports of multiple journalists is never a good look.

Now, as speculation looms as to who shared the gummies with Waiters, the social media firestorm is not yet over. If the candyman’s identity is revealed, better believe that more hilarity will ensue.