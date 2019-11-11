Heat points to statement as final word on Dion Waiters. What’s next?

For the most part, the Heat stood by its statement Monday regarding guard Dion Waiters.

Just a day after the Heat announced it has suspended Waiters’ for 10 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the team, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and players pointed to the team’s statement issued Sunday when asked about Waiters following Monday’s practice.

Spoelstra offered no further comment on Waiters’ suspension.

“We had a good meeting before practice started,” Spoelstra said when asked about blocking out possible distractions entering Tuesday’s home game against the Pistons. “Once we got that behind us just for clarification, we were able to just focus on our team and getting better. We had a very good session today.”

Waiters’ suspension began with Friday’s loss to the Lakers at Staples Center, which means it will end with the Heat’s home game against the Warriors on Nov. 29. The next game Waiters, 27, will be eligible to play in following the suspension will be the Heat’s road matchup against the Nets on Dec. 1.

The 10-game suspension is related to a series of events involving Waiters that began with complaining about playing time in the preseason, continued with social media shots directed at Spoelstra and teammate Tyler Herro and it culminated with an alarming medical situation involving Waiters on the Heat’s Thursday night flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles, a source told the Miami Herald.

“We are very disappointed in Dion’s actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn’t worse,” the Heat said in a statement issued Sunday.

“There have been a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, he will be suspended without pay for 10 games, including the Lakers game last Friday, and will be eligible to return after the Golden State Warriors game on November 29th.

“We are proud of how our players have started the season. We expect all of our players, including Dion, to conduct themselves in accordance with the highest standards, and to show professionalism and respect for their teammates, the team, the fans and the NBA community.”

When asked about Waiters on Monday, longtime Heat captain Udonis Haslem said: “A statement has been made by the organization, so that’s what it is. As far as health wise, I’m just glad my guy is OK.

“I don’t feel like it’s a distraction. Obviously the situation has been handled, so we move on. A distraction is something that continues to transpire or continues to be an issue. It’s already been handled, so we move on to the next and get ready for the game. Like I said, the only concern I have is for my brother Dion and that he’s healthy.”

South Florida Fox Sports Radio host Andy Slater reported Friday night, “Waiters overdosed on ‘gummies,’ sources say, and was passed out when plane landed. He had a seizure when he was finally woken up, I’m told.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that Waiters experienced a panic attack on the Thursday night team flight after consuming a THC-infused edible.

League rules prohibit the use of THC, with players who violate the NBA’s marijuana policy forced to enter the league’s marijuana program. A first violation comes with no additional penalty, a second violation comes with a $25,000 fine and a third violation comes with a five-game suspension.

The 10-game suspension issued by the Heat does not have to do with a possible violation of the NBA’s anti-drug policy, with drug violations handled by the league.

“Once again, like I said, I’m happy that Dion is healthy, man,” Haslem said when asked about Thursday night’s health scare involving Waiters. “Anything else that’s really going to be said about the situation, the statement has already been made. Like I said, as a captain, as a human being and as Dion’s brother, I’m just happy he’s OK.”

Waiters is in the third season of a four-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2017. He has a $1.2 million bonus in his contract for appearing in at least 70 of Miami’s 82 games, and the 10-game suspension erased any chance of Waiters qualifying for that extra money.

Although the possibility of Waiters achieving the bonus has been ruled out, the Heat will not receive $1.2 million in cap relief relief under the hard cap. Bonuses are not calculated until the end of the season even if the requirements are not met during the season.

What’s next for the Heat and Waiters?

The Heat can release Waiters, but it puts the team in a very complication situation that makes this option unlikely for now. Not only would Waiters’ $12.1 million cap hit for this season and $12.7 million cap hit for 2020-21 still count against the Heat’s salary cap, but Miami would be forced to replace Waiters’ roster spot because his release would leave just 13 players under standard contract.

By league rule, the Heat would be required to add a 14th player under a standard contract no later than 14 days after dropping to 13. The issue is the Heat currently doesn’t have enough space below the $138.9 million hard cap to add a 14th player until 10-day contracts are allowed to be signed on Jan. 5, a league official confirmed to the Miami Herald.

That means if the Heat released Waiters before it could replace his roster spot with a 10-day contract player, Miami would be forced to make an additional move to shed enough money under the hard cap to sign a 14th player.

A contract buyout also seems unlikely, with Waiters having little incentive to give up money as part of a buyout agreement. Waiters is set to be paid about $25 million over the remaining two seasons (this season and next season) of his deal, and it could be challenging for him to recoup any sacrificed money.

Trading Waiters would seem unlikely at this point, too, considering he’s already serving his second team-issued suspension of the season and has two seasons remaining on his contract.

Waiters was suspended for the first game of the season, for what the team called unprofessional conduct that included complaining on the bench during the Heat’s preseason finale.

Waiters has been on the Heat’s active roster in just two games this regular season, and he has yet to play or even appear on the team’s bench.

Waiters has been off limits by the Heat for comment since his initial suspension at the beginning of the regular season.

