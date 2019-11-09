With Heat returning home at 6-3, here’s the latest on the Dion Waiters situation

The first nine games of the season have included plenty of encouraging signs for the Heat.

The all-around All-Star level play from Jimmy Butler, the improvement from Bam Adebayo, the emergence of rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn and the immediate impact Goran Dragic has made in his new sixth man role. The Heat (6-3) looks like one of the league’s top defensive teams, too, entering Saturday with the fifth-best defensive rating.

But the Dion Waiters situation continues to loom over the Heat, with the guard yet to play or even appear on the bench during the regular season after serving his one-game suspension in the Oct. 23 opener for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Waiters was ruled out of Friday’s game against the Lakers because of an illness, with no other details provided. He was not with the team at Staples Center.

This came after a medical situation occurred on the Heat’s Thursday night flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles stemming from an incident involving Waiters, the Miami Herald confirmed.

South Florida Fox Sports Radio host Andy Slater reported Friday night, “Waiters overdosed on ‘gummies,’ sources say, and was passed out when plane landed. He had a seizure when he was finally woken up, I’m told.” It is unclear if the “gummies” reference was related to cannabis.

Heat officials declined to comment on the incident, citing medical confidentiality laws.

The mother of Dion Waiters, Monique Brown, went to social media on Saturday morning and posted a message on her Instagram story: “Please don’t Believe the rumors the media will report fake news to get clicks and likes ... smh none of that mess is true!”

Brown went on to post: “Thanks to all who reach out to us concerning [Waiters] ... He’s good ... We appreciate it.”

Waiters is in the third season of a four-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2017. He has a $1.1 million bonus in his contract for appearing in at least 70 of Miami’s 82 games, which means he can miss only three more games this season to qualify for the extra money.

Waiters has been on the Heat’s active roster in two games this regular season — Sunday’s win over the Rockets and Thursday’s win over the Suns — but did not appear on the team’s bench in either game. He was in another part of AmericanAirlines Arena working out during the Heat-Rockets game and he was dealing with a stomach illness the day of the Heat-Suns game.

The Heat was scheduled to fly back to Miami on Saturday from Los Angeles.

While Waiters’ situation is different than the rest, there have already been other key players to miss multiple games for the Heat this season.

Forward Derrick Jones Jr., who sat out Friday’s loss to the Lakers with a strained left hip, has missed five of the nine games. Forward Justise Winslow, who is currently in the league’s concussion protocol, has missed four games. And wing Jimmy Butler missed the first three games of the season while on paternity leave.

Forward James Johnson only made his season debut in Sunday’s win over the Rockets after spending the past month working toward meeting the team’s conditioning standards regarding body fat and weight.

“Everybody understands the same next man up mentality and we have a job to do and you’re supposed to win,” Butler said Friday of playing shorthanded. “No matter what, we got a group full of NBA guys and guys that know what they’re doing and play multiple positions. Whether we got a healthy team, two people or three people down, we still got a job to do.”

The Heat is idle until Tuesday’s home matchup against the Pistons.

