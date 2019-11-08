Heat’s Dion Waiters ruled out vs. Lakers because of illness

Guard Dion Waiters has been ruled out for Friday night’s game against the Lakers due to an illness.

The Heat listed Waiters as out on the NBA’s 5:30 p.m injury report, about five hours before tip-off against the Lakers. With Waiters unavailable for the contest, he has now missed the first nine games of the season after serving his one-game suspension in the Oct. 23 season opener for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Waiters is in the third season of a four-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2017. He has a $1.1 million bonus in his contract for appearing in at least 70 of Miami’s 82 games this season.

Waiters has been on the Heat’s active roster in two games this regular season — Sunday’s win over the Rockets and Thursday’s win over the Suns — but he has yet to play or appear on the team’s bench.

Waiters was dealing with a stomach illness leading up to Thursday’s game against the Suns, according to the Heat. He was in the locker room following the Heat’s win in Phoenix and traveled with the team to Los Angeles.

Last season, Waiters averaged 12 points on 41.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.7 percent shooting on threes, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 44 games (28 starts). He missed the first 35 games because of ankle surgery.

Along with Waiters, Derrick Jones. Jr. (left hip strain), KZ Okpala (left Achilles strain), Justise Winslow (concussion protocol) and Daryl Macon (G League) were ruled out for Friday’s game against the Lakers.

