Dion Waiters to be inactive vs. Nuggets, with Justise Winslow, Derrick Jones Jr. returning

With the Heat’s roster nearly at full health, guard Dion Waiters will be inactive Tuesday against the Nuggets.

Along with injured forward KZ Okpala (left Achillies strain) and two-way contract guard Daryl Macon, Waiters is expected to be one of the Heat’s three inactive players Tuesday. Forwards Derrick Jones Jr. and Justise Winslow will return from injury and be available against the Nuggets.

“We have a full slot of players tonight. Dion will not be active,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said during his session with the media in advance of Tuesday’s game. “He will work out. I met with him. He and I talked, and things are a little bit fluid right now because we have everybody available right now, which is a good thing. And we’ll continue to work it out.”

Waiters, 27, was on the active roster for Sunday’s win over the Rockets for the first time since serving his one-game suspension in the Oct. 23 season opener for “conduct detrimental to the team.” But Waiters was not on the team’s bench Sunday, as he was instead working out in the arena during the game.

Waiters participated in the Heat’s evening practice in Denver on Monday and also in Tuesday morning’s shootaround.

Waiters is in the third season of a four-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2017. He has a $1.1 million bonus in his contract for appearing in at least 70 of Miami’s 82 games this season, but Tuesday already marks the seventh game he has missed this season.

Last season, Waiters averaged 12 points on 41.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.7 percent shooting on threes, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 44 games (28 starts). He missed the first 35 games because of ankle surgery.

