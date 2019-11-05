Podcast: Is the Heat elite? Can Kendrick Nunn keep this up? Let’s play buy or sell

We were high on the Miami Heat’s preseason prospects here the Heat Check podcast. Our consensus was for the Heat to wind up somewhere in the range of a No. 4 or 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, which, considering Miami missed the playoffs last season, felt pretty optimistic.

I guess we weren’t optimistic enough. The Heat has the second-best record in the league and the best net rating in the NBA. It’s time to start thinking about the chances Miami might be able to grab a No. 3 or even — gulp — maybe a No. 2 seed.

Of course, we might also be overreacting. On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Heat beat writer for the Miami Herald, try to suss it out by playing a game of buy or sell to kick off November.

Such topics include: Has the Heat already vaulted into the NBA’s elite? Can rookie guard Kendrick Nunn possibly keep up his torrid start? Will wing Dion Waiters really get into a game sometime soon?

As Miami (5-1) kicks off a three-game West Coast trip Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado, we’re coming up on a week which should teach us a lot about the Heat, but we feel like we’ve learned a lot from the first six games already — enough for us to feel like some of the praise we’re lavishing upon Miami isn’t unearned, especially on the heels of the Heat’s 129-100 beatdown of the Houston Rockets on Sunday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

With the additions of Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro on the wing, the Heat has quickly become one of the most fun teams to watch in the entire league, and that’s something easy to buy already in this young season.