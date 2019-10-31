Miami Heat

Heat continues strong start with win over Hawks. Miami moves to 4-1

ATLANTA

The Miami Heat is off to its best five-game start to a season since the Big 3 era.

With a 106-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks (2-3) on Thursday at State Farm Arena, the Heat moved to 4-1 this season. It marks Miami’s best five-game start since it began the 2012-13 season with a 4-1 record.

The Heat took the lead at 15-14 with 5:15 remaining in the first quarter and led the rest of the way. Miami pulled ahead by as many as 18 points, but Atlanta cut it to four with 9:45 to play.

The Heat went on to outscore the Hawks 19-14 over the remainder of the game to hold on for the win.

It was a cold shooting night for Heat wing Jimmy Butler (five points on 2-of-10 shooting), but rookie guard Kendrick Nunn helped carry the offensive load with a career-high 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Nunn’s 112 points to begin the season is the most through five games by an undrafted player in NBA history, surpassing Connie Hawkins’ 105 points to begin 1969-70.

Butler didn’t score much, but he still finished with nine rebounds, 11 assists, six steals and three blocks.

It was a shorthanded Hawks team. Atlanta played without star guard Trae Young, who sprained his right ankle Tuesday.

The Hawks were without Young, but the Heat was also missing a starter. Justise Winslow, who has been playing as Miami’s starting point guard, was unavailable because of lower back stiffness.

Next up for the Heat is a Sunday home game against the Houston Rockets.

