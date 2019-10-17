NBA general managers predict where Heat will finish in East

The Heat has missed the playoffs in three of the past five seasons, but the expectation around the NBA is the playoffs are in Miami’s future this season.

The results of the NBA’s preseason annual survey of general managers were released Thursday, with the Heat predicted to finish seventh in the Eastern Conference behind the No. 1 Bucks, No. 2 76ers, No. 3 Celtics, No. 4 Nets, No. 5 Raptors and No. 6 Pacers.

The general managers responded to 50 questions about the best teams, players, coaches, fans, and offseason moves. General managers were not permitted to vote for their own team or personnel.

The Heat had a player or coach receive at least one vote from an opposing general manager in nine different categories. Here’s a rundown …

▪ Center Bam Adebayo was among those who received votes for player who is most likely to have a breakout season in 2019-20. Adebayo averaged 8.9 points and 7.3 rebounds last season. Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox (19 percent), Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. (11 percent) and Boston’s Jayson Tatum (11 percent) finished as the top three in this category.

▪ Wing Jimmy Butler was among those who received votes for best shooting guard in the NBA. Houston’s James Harden (86 percent) and Los Angeles’ Paul George (7 percent) finished as the top two in this category.

▪ Guard Tyler Herro finished tied with Denver’s Bol Bol for the fourth-most votes (7 percent) for rookie who was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the draft. Herro was taken by the Heat with the No. 13 pick. New Orleans’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker (32 percent), Memphis’ Brandon Clarke (21 percent) and Indiana’s Goga Bitadze (11 percent) finished as the top three in this category.

▪ Butler was among those who received votes for best perimeter defender in the NBA. The Los Angeles Clippers duo of Kawhi Leonard (59 percent) and George (21 percent) finished as the top two in this category.

▪ Erik Spoelstra finished with the second-most votes (17 percent) for best head coach in the NBA behind only San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich (55 percent).

▪ Spoelstra was among those who received votes for head coach who makes the best in-game adjustments. Dallas’ Rick Carlisle (28 percent) and Bostons’ Brad Stevens (17 percent) finished as the top two in this category.

▪ Spoelstra finished tied with Popovich, Stevens, Indiana’s Nate McMillan and Los Angeles’ Doc Rivers for the third-most votes (7 percent) for head coach who has the best defensive schemes. Utah’s Quin Snyder finished with the most votes in this category.

▪ Forward Derrick Jones Jr. finished tied with Orlando’s Aaron Gordon, New York’s Mitchell Robinson and Houston’s Russell Westbrook for the third-most votes (7 percent) for player who is the most athletic. New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo finished as the top two in this category.

▪ Veteran forward Udonis Haslem was among those who received votes for toughest player in the NBA. Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams and Golden State’s Draymond Green finished as the top two in this category.

▪ It’s also worth noting that the Clippers are the favorites to win the NBA championship. In the poll, 46 percent of general managers picked the Clippers to win the title.

