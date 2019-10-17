Podcast: Let’s overreact to the Miami Heat’s — and Tyler Herro’s — awesome preseason

The Miami Heat is a juggernaut.

Well, for the preseason, at least.

Tyler Herro won’t stop hitting three-pointers, Jimmy Butler’s energy is contagious and the Heat has more competent players than it can possibly keep — or at least this is how things have looked so far in October. After a 120-87 rout of the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Miami has won every preseason game by at least 14 points, which raises the question: Just how good can the Heat be this season?

On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, try to figure out just how much we should by into the Heat’s impressive preseason. We’re probably overreacting, but who could possibly blame us when Herro looks like the reincarnation of Ray Allen?

Speaking of Herro, just last week we were dedicating a lot of time to the shooting guard because he’s making it impossible not to think of the possibilities for his rookie season and beyond. What sort of numbers can he post this season? And has he reached a point where he should be untouchable in a potential trade with the Washington Wizards for All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal?

We also get to a couple of your questions this week, including one about Herro and Beal.

It’s the time of year to overreact, so come join us in overreacting this week. It’s a fun time to follow Miami and the Heat is giving us real reason to be optimistic about the team’s ceiling.

Be sure to check back next week, too. We will have our season preview episode and make our final preseason predictions on the Heat’s record, playoff positioning, most valuable player and, inevitably, something about Herro.

And chime in with your questions, too, by reaching out to Wilson or Chiang, either via email or on Twitter.