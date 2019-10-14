Heat’s Justise Winslow opens up about mental health in documentary: ‘It’s a daily battle.’

SHARE COPY LINK

It wasn’t easy for Justise Winslow to first reveal his struggles with mental health last season.

But the Heat’s do-it-all swingman now feels comfortable enough to discuss those struggles as part of a one-hour documentary titled “HeadStrong: Mental Health and Sports,” which will across NBC Sports Regional Networks and other NBC local and national platforms in November to coincide with Men’s Health Awareness Month.

Winslow, 23, was never clinically diagnosed with depression or anxiety, but he revealed in January that focusing on the negative aspects of his life had become a habit for him. Known as a thinker and a person who overanalyzes things, he would allow himself to get lost in his own thoughts after disappointing performances and tough days.

“When I started coming out and talking about it, there was a part of me that felt weak or felt vulnerable or didn’t feel that manly by doing that,” Winslow said in advance of Monday’s home preseason game against the Hawks. “But at this point, I’m comfortable with it because I know everyone deals with it. They might not be comfortable talking about it, and that’s OK. But I know a lot of people are dealing with the same emotional things.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The documentary explores different mental health topics, and how athletes admitting their struggles is helping others cope with their issues.

Why did Winslow decide it was important to be part of the documentary, which also features Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst and former NHL goalie Clint Malarchuk?

“I know there are people dealing with things every day that they go in and out between positive and negative,” Winslow said. “For me, I just shared my story. Not because I’m super comfortable with it. I’m still not very comfortable talking about it. But I do it because I know it benefits other people. ... Just by me talking about, it gives them that faith and that hope and that understanding that they’re not alone.”

Opening up about his own challenges with mental health has helped Winslow. So have hobbies like photography, which Winslow became serious about this past offseason during his time in Los Angeles.

“I started doing it because I knew that once I got to L.A., my workouts were going to be super early,” Winslow said of photography. “So I did it to kind of prepare myself to wake up early. Then it just started to take on a life of its own. I would wake up and take pictures of the sunrise and meditate, and just sit there in peace and silence with my thoughts and relax. It was really kind of spiritual healing.

“Then I started doing it with other people, my mom, my friends, my brother. I went with [Erik Spoelstra] one morning. I’m going to try to do something with my pictures for Art Basel and do something like that. It’s definitely a realm I’m starting to get into, and transitioning from a hobby to real passionate work and possibly becoming a professional photographer.”

While the “really dark time,” as those close to Winslow refer to it, is behind him. It’s still an ongoing battle to make sure those dark days don’t return.

“For me, I’m just learning how to snap out of it and remain positive at all times,” he said. “I still have my moments, I still have my days. My family can speak to that, as well. But for me, it’s about the awareness I have now.

“I think the biggest thing is I recognize it more myself, where before I kind of just went down that hole without even knowing. So my ability to recognize it has come a long way, but it’s a daily battle. Those type of things, mental health doesn’t just go away.”

▪ The Heat ruled out center Kelly Olynyk (bone bruise on right knee) and forward Udonis Haslem (sprained left wrist) for Monday’s preseason game against the Hawks. But Olynyk continues to make progress.

“He has practiced,” Spoelstra said of Olynyk, who has not played in the preseason yet. “I don’t have an update or a timetable for him. But certainly having him out there in full contact sessions is a good sign. Now, we just have to be smart about it and monitor it and progress him in a healthy way, and not try to fast track it.”

▪ Forward James Johnson is also unavailable for Monday’s contest. He rejoined the Heat on Friday after being sent away at the start of training camp due to conditioning issues.

▪ Guard Dion Waiters remained away from the Heat, as of Monday morning, due to personal reasons. But Spoelstra did not rule out Waiters rejoining the team in time for Monday night’s game.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL